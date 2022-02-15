Arkansas sweeps Missouri with 19-point win

Arkansas swept its season series against Missouri with a second lopsided victory over the Tigers on Tuesday.

The No. 23 Razorbacks’ 76-57 victory at Mizzou Arena came 34 days following a 44-point win over the Tigers in Fayetteville.

Arkansas (20-6, 9-4 SEC) won for the 10th time in 11 games and rebounded from a 1-point loss at Alabama over the weekend.

The Razorbacks took command with a 15-0 run over a four-minute span early in the first half. Stanley Umude and JD Notae combined to hit three three-pointers during the run that put Arkansas ahead 19-4 with 12:44 to play before halftime.

Umude scored a game-high 23 points to lead five Razorbacks in double figures. Notae scored 17, Jaylin Williams 13, Trey Wade 12 and Davonte Davis 11 for Arkansas.

Wade and Williams had double-doubles with 11 rebounds apiece.

Arkansas hit 50% of its total shot attempts (16 of 32) and three-point attempts (7 of 14) en route to building a 46-27 halftime lead.

Despite a stretch of more than seven minutes without a made field goal by the Razorbacks in the second half, Missouri (10-15, 4-8) never got closer than 11 points after the break.

Arkansas made 26 of 53 (49.1%) of its shot attempts and was 11 of 21 (52.4%) from beyond the arc. The Razorbacks also made 13 of 17 free throws.

Missouri was held to 21 of 57 (36.8%) from the floor and 5 of 17 (29.4%) from three-point range.

Javon Pickett led the Tigers with 13 points. DaJuan Gordon added 11.

Arkansas won both regular-season meetings against Missouri for the first time since 2016. The Razorbacks have won four consecutive games against the Tigers, including three straight away from home.

Up next for Arkansas is a home game against No. 16 Tennessee on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Volunteers, who hosted No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday, entered the day with a one-game lead over the Razorbacks for third place in the SEC standings.