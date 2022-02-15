CARTI Cancer Center opens, sets schedule in Pine Bluff

The CARTI Cancer Center has opened at 5001 Bobo Road at Pine Bluff. The center will be open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release.

CARTI is a nonprofit, multidisciplinary cancer care provider offering medical and surgical oncology, diagnostic radiology, and radiation oncology, according to the release.

The center provides medical and radiation oncology, imaging services, including MRI, PET and 3D mammography, and breast surgical consultations. The facility includes an infusion suite with 28 heated recliners, one private infusion suite and an onsite lab.

The Pine Bluff site is CARTI's sixth comprehensive cancer center, the second-largest facility in its network of treatment locations. In addition, CARTI has a second location at Pine Bluff, CARTI Urology, which provides general urology services.

"We chose Pine Bluff as the location for our newest cancer center based on patient needs and our desire to bring the most advanced cancer care into the communities where patients live," said Adam Head, president and chief executive officer of the statewide network of cancer care providers.

"We are honored to be part of this community and to bring the most advanced technologies and expertise to the residents of southeast Arkansas," Head said.

The Pine Bluff medical team represents each of CARTI's cancer specialties. Physicians include medical oncologists Ryan E. Hall, M.D.; David Kuperman, M.D.; and Appalanaidu Sasapu, M.D.; radiation oncologist Brent Cameron, M.D., Ph.D.; and breast oncologic surgeon Yara Robertson, M.D.

"Together, these renowned providers will provide patients with a team approach to comprehensive cancer treatment," according to the release.