Count tallies birds worldwide

The annual Great Backyard Bird Count has been a bright spot for nature lovers for a quarter of a century. The 25th edition of the event begins Friday and runs through Monday. Everyone is invited to join the count so their birds become part of the massive database used by scientists to track changes in bird populations over time.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a joint project of the National Audubon Society, Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Birds Canada.

An estimated 300,000 people worldwide submitted checklists during last year's count, setting a new record in participation. Their combined records reported 6,436 species. These records are extremely valuable to researchers, ornithologists and other conservationists who are keeping tabs on the world's avian species.

"Birds tell us how our environment and climate are changing," said Chad Wilsey, chief scientist at the National Audubon Society. "By joining the Great Backyard Bird Count, participants can contribute valuable data that help scientists better understand our surroundings."

It only takes 15 minutes during the count to participate. Because bird-watching can be done from practically anywhere, people from all skill levels and all walks of life can contribute.

To learn more about how to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count, visit birdcount.org. For Arkansans interested in taking their birding to the next level, visit www.agfc.com/wingsoverarkansas, a special bird-watching program established by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission that rewards participants with pins and recognition for recording bird species throughout Arkansas.