Covid hospitalizations in Arkansas fall for 15th straight day; deaths rise by 44

The downward trend in Arkansas' new coronavirus cases resumed on Tuesday as the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus fell for the 15th day in a row.

The state's death toll from the virus, however, rose by 44, the second-largest single-day increase in recorded deaths since a surge powered by the omicron variant began in late December.

The largest was the 48 deaths reported on Saturday.

"We continue to see key metrics like new and active cases and hospitalizations decline," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"Regrettably, we are still seeing a high number of deaths, and over 81% of covid deaths have been unvaccinated. It’s critical we all get vaccinated."

The increase in deaths on Tuesday brought the toll since March 2020 to 10,141.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,685. While it was just over twice the size of the daily increase a day earlier, it was smaller by more than 1,200 than the one the previous Tuesday.

After rising a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Tuesday to 1,623, its lowest level since Dec. 28.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 1,727, to 14,552, the first time it had been below 15,000 since Dec. 29.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 32, to 1,050, its lowest level since Jan. 9.

After rising a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by eight, to 157, its lowest level since Jan. 10.

Already at its lowest level since Jan. 10, the number who were in intensive care fell by 29, to 305, its ninth straight daily decline.

After reaching an all-time high of 1,819 on Jan. 26, the total number of covid-19 patients in the state’s hospitals has fallen every day except one.

Since Feb. 8, it has been below its previous peaks of 1,371 in January 2021 and 1,459 last summer during a surge driven by the delta variant.

During the recent omicron wave, the high for the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators was 250 on Jan. 31. That was below its peaks of 268 in January 2021 and 388 in August.

The number in intensive care reached a high during the omicron surge of 515 on Jan. 25. That was above its peak of 458 last winter but below its all-time high of 558 in August.