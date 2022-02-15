District expels boy, citing gun at school

Watson Chapel School Board trustees Monday expelled a 15-year-old boy from school after he was accused of taking a gun to the junior high campus after school Jan. 26.

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies arrested the boy, a ninth grader, two days later at a truck stop on suspicion of one felony count of aggravated assault, theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a weapon. He is being held at the Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center, but his bond status was not made public because he is a minor.

A letter from school Principal Uyolanda Wilson informing the boy's parents or guardians of a recommendation for expulsion indicated: "Student stated he brought a handgun to school."

Sheriff's Maj. Gary McClain said at the time of the boy's arrest that information linked the suspect to local gang activity.

The School Board voted 7-0 in favor of expulsion. Superintendent Andrew Curry said alternative plans have been made for the student to continue his education, as is required by state law.

A 14-year-old girl turned herself in to authorities and was arrested Jan. 31 on suspicion of terroristic threatening after being accused of posting a threat to shoot one or more classmates on social media. Curry said that student will attend an alternative learning environment.

Asked why her punishment was different from the boy's, Curry said: "His situation actually happened on campus. Her situation was off campus and through social media."

BOARD WEARS NO MASKS

Neither of the Watson Chapel board members wore face masks during Monday's regular meeting, a departure from the "expectation" Curry set from the start of the school year to use the coverings in hopes of preventing the spread of covid-19 on campuses.

"Our numbers are down, and we believe at this time we can relax our masking," Curry said.

The district recorded 104 cases of covid-19 among students and staff members Jan. 13, which was almost double the count just three days earlier. Though Curry never mandated the use of masks -- explaining that neither he nor his staff would ever force anyone to wear one -- he had always asked district leaders and principals to stress the importance of masks.

As of Monday's school report from the Arkansas Department of Health, Watson Chapel was not among the school districts with five or more cases of covid-19. The district was last on the list Thursday with seven.

"They're just falling off, thank goodness," Curry said of the numbers.

WILDCAT WARRIORS

Third grader Robert King and second grader Carter Allen were honored among this month's Wildcat Warriors for being the top Accelerated Readers at L.L. Owen Elementary School. Robert received a medal from Curry for posting the highest score.

Members of Watson Chapel's Educators Rising program were also honored. They include Janae Chambers, Zyquria Gibson, Jakayah Ingram, Faith Lewis, Keiren Minter, Alexandria Moore and Shakara Richardson. Keiren was also recognized for winning first place in an EdRising job interview competition and will represent Arkansas as an officer at its national convention.

Junior high WIN program teachers Sylvia Webb and Dena Smith, and high school PRIDE program teachers Pamela King, Kasera Brown and Tanesha Curl were honored as educators of the month, along with secondary school assistant principals Jeremy Vincent and Brandi Strickland and principals Wilson and Henry Webb.

IN OTHER DISTRICT BUSINESS

Thanks to increased state funding, qualified teachers who are employed as of March 31 will each receive an attendance incentive of $1,500. The bonus will be paid in April.

The board voted unanimously to increase the pay for each day more than 90 of sick leave not used by the end of the school year to $75 for certified staff and $65 for classified staff. Teachers who retire with 10 or more years in the district will be paid the same rate as well.

The previous rates were $50 for certified staff and $40 for classified staff.

Bids for a food service consultant will be reopened after state education officials over child nutrition did not approve Watson Chapel's contract with School Eats over an issue with the language of the contract, Curry told board members. School Eats was one of three companies that served board members samples of their food during a regular meeting in the fall.

The district has an ending balance of $11,256,333.28 after receiving $1,406,555.25 in revenue during January and spending $1,301,793.19 in non-activity funds.

PERSONNEL MOVES

Larry Jackson has been hired as a custodian, and Sharron Donaldson has been hired as a cafeteria substitute. Nicolas Clark and Donna Taylor submitted resignations from the respective positions.

Robert King, a third-grader at L.L. Owen Elementary School, is presented a medal for posting the highest Accelerated Reader score from Watson Chapel schools Superintendent Andrew Curry. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

