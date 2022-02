SPRINGDALE -- The Fire Department responded to a call regarding a fire at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Rhodes Avenue, according to the department's Facebook page.

First responders saw flames and smoke rising out of a corner unit. The search team entered the apartment and recovered a dog.

It took firefighters approximately one hour to put out the blaze and control the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.