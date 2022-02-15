NEWS IN BRIEF

Ex-slugger now part

of Trump hotel buy

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, once vilified by Donald Trump as a "druggie" and "joke" unworthy of wearing the pinstripes, is now a key part of an investment group seeking to buy the rights to the ex-president's marquee Washington, D.C., hotel, people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Rodriguez's involvement in the $375 million deal, which could close within weeks, would make the athlete-turned-entrepreneur an unlikely financial savior for Trump, allowing him to recoup millions he invested and perhaps even emerge with a profit from his money-losing hotel.

The rights to lease the 263-room property near the White House are actually being purchased by a fund led by Miami-based CGI Merchant Group that includes Rodriguez as a general partner, two people familiar with the deal told the AP.

If the deal is finalized at the currently offered price of $375 million, much higher than experts expected, it could allow Trump to emerge with a profit after losing tens of millions of dollars on the hotel even as it became a magnet for lobbyists, diplomats and GOP supporters.

-- The Associated Press

Texas suing Meta

over biometric data

The Texas attorney general is suing Facebook parent Meta, saying the company has unlawfully collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes, without their informed consent.

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday a state district court claiming Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" -- identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry -- contained in photos and videos people upload to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.

"Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one's safety and well-being," Paxton said in a statement.

The filing of the lawsuit coincided with the first day of early voting in a primary election in Texas, where Paxton faces several GOP challengers in the wake of his top deputies reporting him to the FBI for alleged corruption.

In a statement, Meta Platforms Inc., which is based in Melo Park, California, called the lawsuit "without merit."

The company said in November that it was shutting down its facial recognition program and deleting its data.

-- The Associated Press

State index off 3.87

to wrap up at 751.36

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 751.36, down 3.87.

"Stocks rallied twice on Monday, finishing slightly lower as investors continue to debate the potential effects of rising inflation, interest rates and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine despite attempts to quell an armed conflict by foreign leaders placing pressure on Russia," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.