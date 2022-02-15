Florida back likes how Hogs run the ball

University of Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith has visited the school of junior running back Treyaun Webb, and their relationship has the ESPN 4-star prospect planning to visit Fayetteville on March 5.

"Coach Smith came to see me quite a few times in January," Webb said. "So it's just talking with him and the relationship he and I have built."

Webb, 6-1, 205 pounds, of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian estimates having 50-plus scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Texas, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Alabama and others.

He named the Hogs as one of his top 11 schools on Jan. 30.

Smith's background as the coach at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove where he led the Saints to Class 3A state titles in 2016 and 2018 helps Webb relate to Smith.

"He's a very good, genuine dude," Webb said. "He use to coach high school football, so he knows how to communicate with high school athletes. We talk about life. We talk about football because he's trying to recruit me but it's more about life, too. He's a good dude to sit down with and talk about anything."

Webb rushed 148 times for 1,192 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior while nursing a hamstring injury, in which he missed four games, and helped lead the Conquerors to the Class 2A state title. ESPN also rates him the No. 10 running back and No. 149 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class.

He and teammate Camron Miller, a 2022 Penn State signee, attended the Outback Bowl in his hometown and saw the Hogs defeat the Nittany Lions 20-10. Webb is aware of Arkansas' offense leading the nation in rushing among Power 5 teams.

"Oh yeah, for sure, I was at the game when they played Penn State, so I saw how they ran the ball," Webb said. "They're high tempo, very explosive. They get the ball in the hands of their playmakers and let their playmakers do their job."

Webb was committed to Oklahoma, but reopened his recruiting after former coach Lincoln Riley left for Southern Cal. He reports running 11.0 seconds in the 100 meters as a freshman.

He plans to run this track this spring and expects to run in the 10.7 range early before improving as the season progresses.

"As the meets go on probably a 10.5," he said. "I'll probably be a little rusty that first meet. I'll probably have a good 10.7, 10.8. As it goes on, I'll get into my grove I'll probably hit 10.6, 10.5"

He plans to narrow his list to five schools, take his five official visits this summer and make his decision before his senior season. Webb plans to graduate in December and enroll at his new school in January.

The March visit to Fayetteville will help determine if Arkansas gets an official. He mentioned other schools he's considering visiting this spring.

"Florida, trying to get out to Oregon, UCF [Central Florida]. Schools like that. Michigan," he said.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Treyaun Webb highlights

arkansasonline.com/215webb/











