Follow live: No. 23 Arkansas faces Mizzou on road

2:49, 1H - Arkansas 41, Missouri 25

Davonte Davis is giving the Razorbacks a big lift off the bench again.

Davis just added a layup in transition plus the foul and will be at the line when play resumes. He has knocked down a pair of threes and has 8 points and 2 assists.

He is second on the team in scoring behind Stanley Umude, who has 13 points on 4 of 6 from deep. Arkansas as a team is 7 of 13 beyond the arc.

The Razorbacks have assisted on 10 of their 16 buckets so far. Jaylin Williams has 4, JD Notae has 2 and Davis has 2.

Javon Pickett is leading Missouri with 13 points. Kobe Brown has 2 on 1 of 3 shooting.

6:30, 1H - Arkansas 30, Missouri 18

Stanley Umude has a team-high 10 points on 3 of 5 from three-point range, and JD Notae has 7 points and 2 assists.

Notae added a floater from a step inside the free throw line to set the current score.

Trey Wade is playing well again against the Tigers. He banked in a runner from the SEC logo in the lane to give him 6 points on 3 of 5 from the floor.

Jaylin Williams is up to 4 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Arkansas is 12 of 22 from the floor and 5 of 11 from deep so far. Missouri is 7 of 18 overall, but it has made 5 of its last 7 attempts.

Javon Pickett, Trevon Brazile and DaJuan Gordon have all of the Tigers' points. Kobe Brown is 0 of 2 shooting.

11:58, 1H - Arkansas 19, Missouri 7

Davonte Davis found Jaylin Williams for a dunk working the pick-and-roll, and the Razorbacks grabbed a 15-point lead just over 7 minutes in. Arkansas is sharp early.

The Razorbacks reeled off 15 straight points before a Missouri three from DaJuan Gordon.

Stanley Umude scored 6 points in the run, JD Notae had 5 and Jaylin Williams 4. Williams has 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

Arkansas is 8 of 14 shooting and 3 of 6 from deep early.

15:17, 1H - Arkansas 12, Missouri 4

Stanley Umude has come out firing on the road again.

He has knocked down a pair of threes as part of an 8-0 Razorbacks run to force a Tigers timeout. Both triples have come on the left side of the floor.

Trey Wade scored Arkansas' first four points on a layup and a dunk.

Jaylin Williams has 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists already.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

The Razorbacks saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end at Alabama on Saturday. Tonight, they again meet the team they defeated by 44 points to begin the run.

Williams and Umude are coming off 22-point and 19-point performances, respectively, against the Crimson Tide. Williams added 10 rebounds in the loss, and Umude had nine.

Umude is averaging 14.5 points in Arkansas’ six true road games and shooting 54.2% from the floor — 52.0% from three-point range. He also 31 points on 6 of 8 from deep at Georgia.

The Razorbacks rank No. 1 in SEC games in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. They are allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions. For the season, Arkansas is No. 20 in that category at 91.5.

It owns the No. 2 two-point and three-point defense in the league.

Missouri’s starters: DaJuan Gordon, Jarron Coleman, Javon Pickett, Kobe Brown and Trevon Brazile.

The Tigers, winners of two of their last three games, defeated Ole Miss 74-68 at home on Saturday to improve to 10-14 overall and 4-7 in the SEC. Pickett and Ronnie DeGray led Tigers scorers with 14 points each.

Three other Missouri players scored 13 points in the win, including Brown, who also added 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 32 minutes. He scored 6 points on 3 of 11 shooting in the Tigers’ first meeting with Arkansas.

Brown is averaging 19.8 points in the Tigers’ four SEC wins and has not reached double figures in any of their 7 league losses.

Coleman is shooting 34.4% from three in conference games, and Gordon has hit 45.2% of his 31 perimeter looks. Brazile is No. 3 in the league in block rate, according to KenPom, at 10.8%.

The Tigers rank eighth in SEC games in offensive efficiency and No. 12 in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, and play the 12th-slowest pace — 66.5 possessions per game.