Hogs back in AP poll at No. 23

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas is back in The Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Arkansas is ranked No. 23 in the latest poll released on Monday.

It's the first time the Razorbacks (19-6, 8-4 SEC) have been ranked in two months, since they were No. 24 in the Dec. 13 poll.

Arkansas, which was ranked as high as No. 10 after a 9-0 start, fell out of the poll after losing to Hofstra 89-81 in North Little Rock on Dec. 18.

A nine-game winning streak, including an 80-76 overtime victory over No. 1 Auburn last Tuesday night in Walton Arena, got the Razorbacks back in the poll despite their 68-67 loss at Alabama on Saturday.

Auburn fell to No. 2 in the poll behind with Gonzaga regaining the top spot. Alabama is No. 25.

"To split last week and then to jump up in the rankings is a credit to one, the teams that we played and the respect that the national voters have for not just Auburn, but also for Alabama," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Because there is tremendous respect after a loss for us to be ranked. But I also think people understand that was a road game, and it was a road game that we had an opportunity to win after playing really well against Auburn.

"It's great for our fans. It's good for our players. Now there's a number attached to our name, and that adds responsibility as well when you're playing somebody."

Arkansas was ranked No. 16 in the AP's preseason poll.

"The stuff early on is make believe," Musselman said of preseason polls. "Nobody knows who their team is, so I kind of throw that out. Although it certainly adds to excitement."

Avoiding fouls

Razorbacks senior guard JD Notae, who is averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals, has picked up two fouls in the first half of four of the previous eight games, forcing him to the bench,

Notae was limited to 24 minutes at Alabama, and he also had two fouls in the first half in victories over South Carolina, Texas A&M and West Virginia when he played 30, 31 and 23 minutes respectively. He fouled out in overtime against the Aggies.

"A lot of them are self-inflicted," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "It's not like the other team's dribble-driving him. His fouls happen sometimes at half court.

"That's what happens when you have a player who's one of the top steal guys in the league."

Musselman said he doesn't want to take Notae's aggressiveness away, but that when he was playing defense in Sunday's practices, he held a towel with both hands over his head.

"To try to play without reaching," Musselman said. "I don't know if that'll help or not, but we've got to keep trying to come up with some creative drills to get better."

TV for Tennessee

Arkansas' game against No. 16 Tennessee at 3 p.m. Saturday in Walton Arena will be televised on ESPN. The game previously had been listed as either an ESPN or ESPN2 telecast.

Toney's shooting

Razorbacks 6-6 senior Au'Diese Toney, normally a strong finisher around the basket, had easily his worst-shooting game of the season at Alabama.

Toney, who came into the game shooting 57.1%, finished 1 of 11 with eight misses in the lane.

"Well, I hope we never see another one of those nights again," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said when asked if he expects Toney to bounce back at Missouri tonight. "One of 11 is hard to do, especially when they're around the rim.

"He's got to finish at the rim, there's no doubt. You've got to absorb contact like he has all year."

Toney, who played at Pittsburgh the previous two seasons, is from Huntsville, Ala. Saturday was the only game he has played in his home state during his college career.

"He had 30 family members there," Musselman said. "I don't know if that becomes a distraction or what.

"He won't go 1 of 11 [again], because he won't have an opportunity to get the 11th shot up if he goes 1 for 10."