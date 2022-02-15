Jury trial begins in lawsuit by assistant superintendent who sued after being denied top job in Pulaski County Special School District

Four years after being passed over for the top job in the Pulaski County Special School District, Janice Warren's day in court arrived on Monday as a jury of four men and four women was seated and attorneys for both sides outlined their cases.

Warren, assistant superintendent for equity and pupil services in the school district, filed her lawsuit in federal court in September 2019, alleging that she was not interviewed for the top job in the district because of sexual discrimination by board members and in retaliation for her disclosing that the district had deviated from its federal court-approved desegregation plan in regard to the construction of new Robinson Middle and Mills High schools.

Warren, who is represented in her lawsuit by attorneys Jessica Howard Jenkins and Austin Porter Jr., is seeking several million dollars in financial damages as well as attorneys' fees.

Named defendants in the lawsuit are the Pulaski County Special School District and School Board.

Defending the district and board members in the lawsuit is the law firm of Bequette, Billingsley & Kees, P.A., with attorneys Jay Bequette and Cody Kees handling defense duties.

The presiding judge over the trial, which is expected to last up to two weeks, is U.S. District Judge Brian Miller.

Warren was appointed the district's interim superintendent for the 2017-18 school year after the School Board's July 2017 termination of then-Superintendent Jerry Guess over his refusal to fire the legal team that was representing the school district at the time. She applied for the superintendent position in early 2018 after the School Board hired a national search firm -- Ray and Associates of Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- to lead the search for candidates for a permanent position and was one of nine finalists recommended for interview.

But, she said in her complaint, she was passed over for an interview when the board selected three males -- two Black and one white -- to interview. The three included the board's eventual pick -- current Superintendent Charles McNulty of Waterloo, Iowa. Others were James Harris of Douglassville, Penn., and Erick Pruitt of Houston, Texas.

Warren contends in her complaint that her qualifications exceeded those of all three candidates selected to be interviewed, as she had a total of 11 years' experience as superintendent overseeing one district -- Crossett -- of 2,500 students, and another -- Pulaski County Special -- of over 12,000. At the time of the interviews, according to a court filing of candidate comparisons, McNulty had served three years as superintendent of a 436-student school district with an annual budget of about $6.2 million.

Harris, at that time, had 2.5 years experience as a superintendent in a district of 3,700 students and an annual budget of $56 million, and Pruitt had 15 months experience serving as an area superintendent in the Houston Independent School District.

During her tenure as interim superintendent at the county district, Warren oversaw a student body of over 12,000 students and a budget of nearly $245 million.

Warren was Crossett superintendent for 10 years before coming to Pulaski County Special in 2012.

Jenkins told jurors that Warren ran the Crossett district in 2001 just as the timber industry was leaving the area, which resulted in steadily declining enrollment, loss of funding and -- eight months after taking over -- a declaration of fiscal distress.

"Crossett had in reserve $1.5 million," Jenkins said, when Warren took the the top job there in 2001. "When she left 10 years later, in this declining financial base, the school district was stable and had a reserve of $5.1 million. She did her job."

At Pulaski County Special, Jenkins said, Warren cut expenditures and slowly helped restore it to financial stability while also helping to narrow the student achievement gap.

"She got the district in the black, the gap was collapsing and classrooms and classes and schools were being declared as [blue ribbon] schools," Jenkins said. "She did her job. She did her job well."

Jenkins said Warren's relationship with the Pulaski School Board began to sour some 30 to 60 days following her appointment after she told the board the district had violated the federal court's directive regarding facilities and instructed the district's attorney to disclose that information to Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. at a status hearing in federal court Sept. 5, 2017.

After the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper published an article on Warren's findings of "substantial" disparate features in the two buildings, she said that then-School Board President Linda Remele told her, "We do not air our dirty laundry in public."

In his opening, Kees told the jurors that at its heart, the case is a simple matter of the board members selecting the person they believed was most qualified for the job.

"We're just going to laser focus in on the important, relevant issues," Kees said. "The School Board ... has the legal right and obligation to pick the best person to be superintendent. While they chose Dr. Warren as interim, they did not feel she was the best candidate to be superintendent."

Kees pointed out that Warren still serves the district as an assistant superintendent at a salary of $125,000 annually but decided to sue because she did not get the job of superintendent.

"It's not about race," he said. "It's not about sex. It's not about retaliation. It simply was that Dr. Charles McNulty was the better candidate."

The trial resumes at 8:30 this morning.