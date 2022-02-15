NWADG Players of the Week: Koons, Scott lead teams to multiple wins

Caylan Koons will play volleyball in college at Central Arkansas, but she'll long be remembered by Springdale Har-Ber fans as a tremendous basketball player as well.

Koons scored 31 points to lead Har-Ber to a 62-49 victory over Bentonville West before a large homecoming crowd at Wildcat Arena. She began the week with 25 points in a win over crosstown rival Springdale High.

For her effort, Koons in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls Player of the Week. Brandon Scott of Charleston is the boys Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

Koons is nearing the end of a high school basketball career that began when she made varsity as a freshman. She is a three-time all-state player and a senior leader for the Lady Wildcats (17-4, 9-0), who remain undefeated in 6A-West Conference play.

The week for Har-Ber began on Monday when Koons scored 15 of a game-high 25 points in the second half against Springdale. Koons then scored 17 of her 31 points in the second half against Bentonville West, including a pull-up jumper and a three-point play in the final minute to secure the home-court victory for Har-Ber.

"Honestly I didn't know I had 31 points," Koons said. "I never look up at the scoreboard. My goal is to win conference and do whatever it takes to help my team win."

Scott totaled 90 points for a Charleston team that won three games last week to pull into third place in the 3A-4 Conference behind Waldron and Cedarville.

Scott made five 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead the Tigers to a 49-35 victory over first-place Waldron on Senior Night at Charleston. He matched that with 26 the next night in a win at Hackett then ended the week with 38 points in a victory over Danville to complete another productive week.

The junior guard and football quarterback has already surpassed 1,000 points for a varsity career that began as a freshman for the Tigers.

"Brandon is really playing well and is starting to hit his stride at the best time," Charleston coach B.J. Ross said. "He's finally fully healthy. He makes everyone else better when he's aggressive like he has been. He's very unselfish and a great teammate."

6A-WEST CONFERENCE STANDINGS

TEAM;CONFERENCE;OVERALL

BOYS

Fayetteville;8-0;16-4

Springdale;5-2;14-5

Springdale Har-Ber;5-3;15-5

Bentonville;5-3;15-6

Bentonville West;4-4;13-6

Rogers;3-4;7-12

Rogers Heritage;1-6;7-12

Fort Smith Southside;0-8;6-14

GIRLS

Springdale Har-Ber;9-0;17-4

Rogers Heritage;7-3;16-7

Bentonville;7-3;15-7

Rogers;7-3;13-10

Bentonville West;4-5;14-8

Fayetteville;4-6;9-14

Fort Smith Southside;1-9;6-16

Springdale;0-10;3-20

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

TEAM;CONFERENCE;OVERALL

BOYS

North Little Rock;9-0;20-3

Bryant;9-1;16-5

Fort Smith Northside;5-4;12-12

Little Rock Central;4-4;11-10

Conway;2-7;12-9

Little Rock Catholic;3-6;9-11

Cabot;3-7;7-16

Little Rock Southwest;1-7;5-13

GIRLS

Conway;9-0;23-1

North Little Rock;7-1;19-3

Fort Smith Northside;6-3;19-3

Little Rock Central;4-3;16-5

Bryant;5-5;14-7

Cabot;4-5;13-9

Little Rock Southwest;1-7;5-13

Mount St. Mary;0-10;4-17