One man's logic

Bradley R. Gitz sometimes lacks logic. Here is his type of logic as expressed in Monday's column: Those who buy a new car aren't interested in having a new car, they simply want power over others by preventing them from buying it.

To quote Bradley, "Those who eagerly suppress 'misinformation' aren't 'following the science.' They are gutting the freedom of speech and unfettered inquiry upon which science has always depended. They almost certainly know this, but their primary concern isn't defending science or even combatting a virus; rather, it is to acquire power and exercise control over others."

No one argues that he does not have freedom of speech. Obviously he has much more than most with his editorial columns. He even has the freedom to lie about facts. But surely scientists have the freedom to say that evidence proves he is wrong.

Functional democracy depends on truth and understanding for good decision making. Now go out and study reality for the good of everyone.

BRUCE HAGGARD

Conway

Consolidate forces

I read with interest John Flake's guest column regarding the argument for regionalized services for Little Rock. I think he's right.

Whether it's public safety, transportation, providing water, planning or economic development, a regional or metropolitan approach has worked very well in other communities. Nashville, Louisville and Jacksonville, Fla., are three communities that have consolidated the municipalities countywide into a single entity and fared very well.

Perhaps it's time for the leadership of Little Rock, North Little Rock and the other communities within Pulaski County to take a hard look at the benefits of a regional approach.

JIMMY MOSES

Fayetteville

No vote for values

Arkansas has some of the nation's highest rates of chemical dependency, domestic violence, obesity, teen pregnancy, illiteracy, low or non-skilled workers, abortion, and deaths due to complications associated with covid, but every time someone suggests we devote more tax dollars to solving these problems, or Heaven forbid someone calls for legal measures to address the issues, our Republican officials, along with one of this publication's self-proclaimed "moderate" Democrats, cries "far-left socialism!" Somebody want to explain to me how Arkansas is a "values voter" state?

RL HUTSON

Cabot

It's not complex

Letters and guest submissions concerning violent crime have appeared lately and some have stated that the causes of violent crime are many and complex. I disagree. The cause is a person or persons making a choice to take a weapon and use it against someone, whether it be for monetary gain, property gain, or revenge. It is a choice made by someone to commit an act against someone else. Pretty simple. When causes or factors are made complex, that only prevents solutions. Choice, it is all about choice, and as long as people choose to commit these acts, they will.

Some are also complaining about increased police presence in areas where crime is prevalent. Okay, shouldn't the police be in those areas?

DAVID KELLEY

Louann

Tax up front

In a recent television news program, one story reported that the governor wanted to spend millions of surplus state monies on more prison beds. Another story on the same program stated the need for more affordable, decent housing for Arkansans.

If we provided decent housing for families, clean beds in safe houses, would we need as many prison beds?

I know, it sounds so simplistic and we have been in this situation before in our history, but let's try again. Let's try putting our tax monies at the front end for decent, affordable housing, more community services, police, and mental health services. Must I go on?

Many of those prisoners needing beds were once children needing more help from state services. Can we put some of those surplus millions on our children?

DORIS SARVER

Little Rock

Let's get it together

Thank you, John Flake. It's about time someone from Little Rock said "Enough!" We are not willing to see our capital city sink any further into the muck. It has to stop now. Failed leadership by elected and appointed governing officials, a tainted police chief, plus a deafening silence from the Chamber of Commerce and Fifty for the Future does not bode well.

Who will speak for the construction industry? Who will stand for the legal community? Who will speak for banking interests? Who will speak for me?

By all means, put the police under the able leadership of Sheriff Higgins. And get started on county-wide consolidation. Water did it. Surely other services can. And should. Two fire chiefs? Come on.

ART PFEIFER

Little Rock