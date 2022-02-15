Little Rock Zoo welcomes new Malayan tiger, Jaya

The Little Rock Zoo on Tuesday announced it has received a new male Malayn tiger.

The tiger, named Jaya, came from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens as a mate for female Malayan tiger Asmara, according to a news release from the zoo.

Jaya will become 11 years old this year, and Asmara, who was born at the Little Rock Zoo, will become 9, according to the release.

Jaya arrived at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Tiger Species Survival program, the zoo said. Breeding is expected to begin as early as summer, the release states.

The zoo said there may be fewer than 4,000 tiger species left in the wild, due to continued threats from poaching and habitat loss.

As 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, the zoo has tiger-related activities planned throughout the year, according to the release.











