MIKE MASTERSON: Some other rules to follow for a better life

I've come to respect the Hindu and Buddhist concept of what goes around comes around. Karma just makes sense in achieving one's spiritual equilibrium.

Even the Old Testament admonition to "take an eye for an eye" carries echoes of the universal sense of balance karma prescribes. I've known my share across a lifetime of those who harmed others only to wind up damaged themselves.

It's said, regardless of whatever belief system one follows, the concept of karma can factor into their life because there are 12 laws of karma continually at play. And when one lives their life in harmony with those laws, good karma is created, theoretically boosting the likelihood for good things.

The so-called Great Law, also known as the law of cause and effect, or reaping what one sows, comes to mind for many people. Simply put: Whatever positive or negative thoughts or energy we put out, we also get back.

The Law of Creation is what it sounds like. One must become active and make things happen through creating with their own unique talents, gifts and capabilities.

The Law of Humility means one must accept what clearly exists. Be kind, generous, strong and humble while accepting truths about one's self and the ways of society. Regardless of where you start, those who are capable of owning their own story can also own the path to what comes next.

The Law of Growth is about expansion within ourselves. As people change and evolve internally their external reality also changes and grows. This amplifies the potential benefits of personal development; even reading books that explore self-help and spiritual growth are part of the process. Our growth never ends.

The Law of Responsibility deals with accepting ownership for all that occurs in our lives. This includes the bad with the good, accepting personal responsibility in every situation as well as how we treat others and allow them to treat us.

The Law of Connection says everything, including each person, is connected in some way, although each has a past, present and future "us" that may appear different. They all are still the compiliation of who we are. Every experience has led to--and is linked with--the next, as is our connection to others when we recognize it.

The Law of Force advises we can't put our energy toward achieving multiple things at the same time and hope to achieve positive results rather than training our focus on one endeavor at a time.

The Law of Living and Hospitality deals with selflessly giving to others while practicing what you preach. Drop the hypocrisies and walk the walk of your words. Always donate of yourself rather than simply advocating for something to happen.

The Law of Here and Now explains that to remain connected, we each need to remain in the here and now, the present rather than lamenting the past or worrying about the future. This keeps us from becoming continually distracted when interacting among ourselves while feeling more engaged and rewarded.

The Law of Change. Unfortunately, the patterns we establish, from those we choose to be with to repeatedly making the same frustrating blunders, will continue until we break the cycles. One way is to stop overthinking matters and give more credence to our intuitions and feelings.

The Law of Patience and Reward translates to hard and consistent work pays off. Show up, do the work and never surrender one's big goals, although it may seem progress is too slow. Devote time and patience without surrendering and stopping to celebrate the small successes along th way.

Finally, The Law of Significance and Inspiration contends each among us has value to offer and our unique individual gifts are intended to be shared with the world so to have a positive impact regardless of how insignificant you may believe it to be.

Root of evil

Speaking of karma, in 1972, during my first job as editor of the Newport Daily Independent, I was tipped that the Jackson County Judge had spent an enormous amount of public money on gravel for various county roads.

At the County Clerk's office I located the records that showed thousands of dollars in public money had indeed been paid to several gravel haulers. The problem was I could never locate even one road with new gravel after searching for more than a week.

So when I read the other day about Billy T. Smith, the mayor of Glenwood, being charged with felony abuse of office and theft, my Newport experience came rushing back.

The mayor was charged not with gravel grifting, but because he allegedly misused almost $4,000 worth of asphalt millings that remained after paving U.S. 70 and used on the mayor's and his son-in-law's driveways. We shall see in court how this accusation shakes out. Rest assured I'll keep you informed.

I have yet to understand why those we elect to public office choose to risk their reputations, careers and freedom for a few thousand illicit public dollars in their pockets.

I also can't help but think if given the opportunity for a redo, most of those "public servants" on the public payroll who are caught robbing from the people would eagerly pay for their wants and needs, or even take out a loan from friends at the local bank to avoid the risk of destroying their lives and the well-being of their families.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.