Monthly North Little Rock sewer service rates will go up in stages, beginning in April

North Little Rock residents will see an increase in their monthly sewer bill after the City Council approved a rate boost Monday night.

Each North Little Rock Wastewater customer sewer bill will gradually rise each year for four years. After four years of rate increases, the average customer will see an $11 increase in their monthly charge.

The first rate increase will take effect April 1, with the average ratepayer's monthly bill increasing by $1.74 per month.

Dan Jackson, a Texas-based consultant the city hired to assess its wastewater system, argued the city needed to increase its sewer rates to finance fixes to the aging system and to keep up with increasing costs.

The rate increase will fund about $72.1 million in capital improvements that will go toward fixing or replacing the network of old pipes that are costly to maintain. North Little Rock Wastewater will also issue $45 million in debt over the next four years to help pay capital improvements.

"It is a direct investment in the future of your city," Jackson said. "The money that you spend on these capital replacements is going to go back into your streets and alleyways. It's going to build assets that are going to service you, your children, your grandchildren and maybe even your great-grandchildren."

Currently, North Little Rock Wastewater customers pay a minimum of $18.05 for 400 cubic feet of water and $5.64 for every 100 cubic feet of water beyond the minimum, which amounts to a bill of $34.97 per month for the average customer.

Now, beginning April 1, the minimum charge will increase to $18.95 for 400 cubic feet of water and $5.92 for every 100 cubic feet over.

The average monthly bill will increase from $36.71 in April to $38.56 in 2023; $40.49 in 2024; $42.91 in 2025 and $46.33 in 2026.

"An extra $120 a year in four years for some families is difficult," Council Member Debi Ross said, referring to the average yearly increase after the four years of rate boosts.

Mayor Terry Hartwick called the rate increase "a necessary evil" to maintain the city's sewer system. Hartwick, who sponsored the ordinance on the rate change, said it had been in the works for months, but Monday was the first time the proposed rate increase came in front of the council.

The council's vote to increase the sewer rate was unanimous, but Ross reluctantly did so, saying "yes, because we have to," when asked for her vote.

Council Member Jane Ginn said she was persuaded by the presentation from Jackson and North Little Rock Wastewater Executive Director Michael Clayton, saying about the rate increase, "I'm not happy with it, but you know some things we just have to do."

Jackson and Clayton were the only ones testifying at the public hearing.

North Little Rock Wastewater maintains about 715 miles of pipe that services sewer needs in the city as well as Maumelle and parts of Sherwood and unincorporated Pulaski County. Some of the system's sewer pipes are 70 years or older, according to Clayton.

Clayton said the latest rate increase is a continued effort to fix its aging system, which has cost the city and landed it in hot water with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.

"Back in 2011 we did not have enough funds to do what we considered adequate rehabilitation of our secondary sewers," Clayton said.

The old pipes are the reason for the city's history of sewer overflows, which has led to a consent decree with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality in 2011 to fix the system. In the years since, North Little Rock has increased sewer rates and issued millions in bonds to fund fixes to the system.

In 2011, North Little Rock Wastewater had about 120 sanitary sewer overflows. The system had about 25 sanitary sewer overflows in 2021, according to Clayton.

"We're not finished, we have more work to do," Clayton said.