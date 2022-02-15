• Whoopi Goldberg returned to "The View" on Monday after a two-week suspension for remarks about the Holocaust, expressing surprise at some people who had reached out to her during her absence. Goldberg, 66, had been criticized for comments made Jan. 31 on the daytime talk show where she said the Holocaust was not about race, but rather about man's inhumanity to others. She apologized, but ABC News President Kim Godwin told her to sit out two weeks. "I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away," Goldberg said at the opening of Monday's show. "I'm telling you, people reached out from places that made me go, 'wait, wait, what? Really? OK.' I listened to what everybody was saying and I was grateful." She did not specify any of the people who reached out to her. Jewish leaders had criticized her initial statement, noting that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had referred to Jews as an inferior race. Goldberg apologized online the night she made the remark, and on the next day's show. "Yes, I am back," Goldberg said as she took the stage with her co-hosts on Monday. "There is something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are 'The View' and this is what we do," she said. "Sometimes we don't do it as elegantly as we could. But it's five minutes to get in information about topics and that's what we try to do everyday." She said the hosts will continue to have tough conversations.

• Trevor Noah, the host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, will be the featured entertainer for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 30. It will be the first time the event, usually held annually, will take place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. "Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing -- and thinking -- four nights a week," said a statement from Steven Portnoy, the association president and a reporter for CBS News Radio. "We can't wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition 'Back to Abnormal.'" Noah, 37, is also scheduled to host this year's Grammy awards. Although former President Donald Trump skipped the annual dinner during his term, the association suggested that President Joe Biden will be in attendance. The event, the association said in a news release, will "offer the first opportunity since 2016 for the press and the president to share a few laughs for a good cause." The dinner is normally attended by prominent journalists, politicians and celebrities, and it raises money for scholarships.