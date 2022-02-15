New tenant plans to modify aircraft at Northwest National facility

HIGHFILL -- Northwest Arkansas National Airport has landed a new tenant who will modify aircraft at the facility. King Aerospace Commercial Corp. has signed a lease for two hangars at the airport, according to a news release from the company.

"We are so proud to have King Aerospace coming to our airport campus, creating jobs for our region and bringing a new level of energy to aviation businesses at XNA," said airport CEO Aaron Burkes. "We expect this announcement to stimulate other aeronautical industries to explore the amazing opportunities for industrial growth at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport."

The facility at Northwest National should be ready for occupancy May 1. The secure environment hangar spaces will be used to upgrade aircraft with everything from airborne defense systems to next-generation information systems. The facility, which will be called KACC ARK, will also provide maintenance and VIP interior refurbishment to accompany these specialized modifications.

The company plans to start with 20 employees at Northwest National and expects to add more.

"Everything came together to make this opportunity right for us," said King Aerospace President Jarid King in the release. "This carefully planned growth broadens our support for customers and gives us the chance to touch even more lives."

In preparation of King Aerospace's occupancy, the hangars have undergone significant upgrades including shop facilities, spray booth and exhaust systems, LED lighting and state-of-the-art fire suppression systems, according to a press release from King Aerospace. The hangars can hold multiple, widebody aircraft, such as the Boeing 747, 767 and 777.

In-house technicians and artisans will customize airplane interiors and install the special equipment needed on highly specialized government or quasi-government aircraft, according to the company.

The hangars have been dormant for years following the closing of Ozark Aircraft Systems in 2004, Ozark was the North American maintenance center for International Lease Finance Corp. Ozark provided engineering, modification and maintenance services for a variety of aircraft and custom-built interiors for aircraft such as Boeing Business Jets.

"These hangars make us feel like the proud parents of twins," said Jerry King, King Aerospace founder and chairman, in the release. "We see the possibilities and will be good stewards so we fully realize their potential. The interest we've seen in the market gives us confidence that we're the right team in the right place with the right services."

Both private and government entities have approached King Aerospace about modification projects, but confidentiality requirements preclude naming names, Jerry King said.

The hangars have access to XNA's 8,800-foot runway and benefit from an air traffic control tower, 24-hour gated security and firefighting protection. Each hangar offers 58,368 square feet of space for a total of 116,736 square feet. There is also 78,000 square feet of engineering, shop and office space. The hangars meet National Fire Code and security requirements.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport offers a centralized location to serve customers nationwide, according to King Aerospace. An average of 50 daily flights to major cities from coast to coast make it easy for company representatives and support personnel to get in and out, the company said.

Former Ozark CEO Dennis Davis said many of its highly skilled aviation workforce never left the area after the closing of Ozark Aircraft Systems.

"This world-class facility is purpose-built for the kind of work King Aerospace plans to do," Davis said. "It's a true win-win."