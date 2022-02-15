Northwest Arkansas Community College presidential search nets 53 applicants

BENTONVILLE -- Fifty-three candidates representing 28 states have applied to be the next president of the state's largest community college.

Ron Brascum, board of trustees member and selection committee chairman, updated the board on the Northwest Arkansas Community College search process at Monday's meeting.

The application period for the position is officially closed, Brascum said.

The selection committee, composed of 21 people, will meet soon to narrow the list to a group of semifinalists who will be interviewed virtually, he said. Three or four finalists will be chosen to visit the campus and interview in-person with the board of trustees in late March, Brascum added.

"I'm very pleased with where the process is at this point," Brascum said. "We have a pretty large and active search committee. They have done an awesome job of communicating and being involved."

The college hopes to hire a candidate in April, he said.

In February 2021, President Evelyn Jorgenson, 69, announced plans to retire when her contract ends June 30. She has worked in education for 48 years and has served as Northwest Arkansas Community College president since 2013.

The board of trustees hired the Association of Community College Trustees of Washington, D.C., in October to help find her replacement. Forums to gather faculty and student input to help inform the search took place in November. The college has budgeted $75,000 for the search.

With about 7,080 students, Northwest Arkansas Community College is the state's largest two-year higher education institution. The enrollment includes about 5,290 non-high school students, according to the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.

The school's search is wrapping up just as one is beginning at another large community college in the state.

The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College is starting a national search for a new chancellor. The current chancellor, Margaret Ellibee, 61, will retire at the end of June, the college announced in January.

By enrollment, Pulaski Tech is the second-largest two-year school in the state. About 4,300 non-high school students enrolled this past fall, according to state data.

The college joined the University of Arkansas System in 2017.