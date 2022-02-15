NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends using typical wintertime lures to catch black bass. These include jerk baits, crank baits, Alabama rigs and jig and pigs.

Try for crappie 10 to 25 feet deep with minnows or jigs around timber and brush piles. The south half of the lake is the best area to fish. Walleye should begin to move up the White and War Eagle tributaries soon as spawning time nears. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-40s.

Southtown Sporting Goods reports good striped bass fishing with minnows, spoons and soft jerk baits on the south half of the lake. Bluegill are biting fair on worms or crickets. Parts of the White and War Eagle tributaries have been frozen during cold weather.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good trout fishing with nightcrawlers and Power Bait. Good lures to use include small crank baits, small spoons and small jigs. Try fly fishing in low water with midges, scuds or woolly buggers.

Expect power generation at Beaver Dam on cold mornings and cold days creating high water and fast flows.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

Both lakes were frozen, but have thawed recently. Too little fishing activity yet for a report. Sequoyah is usually good for crappie during winter with minnows or jigs eight to 10 feet deep. At Lake Fayetteville, go for crappie with jigs or waxworms. Try various depths.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons. For black bass, use crawdad-colored crank baits, jerk baits or Alabama rigs. Try Lake Windsor or Loch Lomond for bluegill with crickets or worms.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures or swim baits. Try top-water lures at dawn and dusk.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs or jerk baits. Go for crappie with minnows or small jigs. Beware of ice on any lake during cold spells.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for largemouth bass at Grand Lake with Alabama rigs, spinner baits and crank baits.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie are biting well on minnows or jigs fished around brush and docks. Try for black bass with crank baits, jigs, plastic worms or spinner baits around brush, points and rocky shorelines.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass are biting crawdad-colored crank baits along rocky banks, main lake points and secondary points.

Try fishing deep with jigging spoons 35 to 50 feet in creek arms that have shad schools. Finding shad is key.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff