Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Evans reinstated to NBA

Tyreke Evans is eligible to return to the NBA after he was reinstated by the league and the National Basketball Players Association on Monday. The 32-year-old was the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He was dismissed and disqualified from the league on May 17, 2019, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Evans will become an unrestricted free agent Friday, meaning he can negotiate a contract with any team. The 6-foot-6 Evans last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2018, averaging 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 69 games.

LaVine to meet with doctors

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is slated to visit with doctors in Los Angeles today, looking for more answers about periodic soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. LaVine missed his second straight game Monday when the Bulls hosted the San Antonio Spurs, and Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine also will miss Wednesday night's matchup with Sacramento. No decision has been made about LaVine's availability for Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. LaVine is a key player for the resurgent Bulls, who were second in the Eastern Conference with a 36-21 record heading into Monday night's action. The 6-5 LaVine, who turns 26 on March 10, is averaging 24.6 points in 47 games this year. He had 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting during Friday night's 134-122 victory over Minnesota in his last game. LaVine was selected by the Timberwolves with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft. He was traded to Chicago in June 2017. LaVine's last season in Minnesota was cut short when he hurt his left knee during a loss at Detroit. He had his ACL repaired by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2017. LaVine was selected for his second All-Star game when the reserves were announced Feb. 3. He also is scheduled to participate in the three-point shooting contest.

Allen to replace Harden

Jarrett Allen went from being snubbed to a sub. Passed over in fan voting and overlooked by coaches as a reserve, Cleveland's center will replace an injured James Harden at this year's All-Star Game in Cleveland and give the Cavaliers two All-Stars for the first time since 2018. Allen's strong second season with the Cavs has helped push them among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The 6-10 Allen was rewarded Monday by being chosen to take Harden's place by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Allen will join teammate Darius Garland for this year's event at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Harden is dealing with a left hamstring issue that is delaying his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden, who was chosen by coaches as an All-Star reserve, was traded last week by the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal for Ben Simmons. This is the first All-Star selection for Allen, who is averaging 16.2 points, a career-high 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots in 49 games. The 23-year-old is also second in the league in field-goal percentage (66.5%).

TENNIS

Teen advances in Rio

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat countryman Jaume Munar 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 on Monday, advancing to the round of 16 of the Rio Open clay court tournament. Alcaraz, who won his first professional title last year in Umag, also on clay, is ranked 29th. His first professional victory in the circuit also came in Rio de Janeiro, two years ago. "I felt like home today, it is very hard to have that so far from where I came from," the 18-year-old said before a joyous Brazilian crowd. In other matches, Spain's Pablo Andujar topped Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 7-6 (2), 7-5. Another Spaniard, Pedro Martinez, eliminated China's Shang Juncheng 6-3, 6-4. Three seeded players will be in action today: Chile's Christian Garin (5), Italy's Lorenzo Sonego (6) and Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas (8). Two top-10 players are in the field. Italy's Matteo Berretini, ranked No. 6, and Norway's Casper Ruud, who moved to No. 8 after winning the Argentina Open on Sunday.

HORSE RACING

Baffert attorney argues to stewards

An attorney for Bob Baffert believes the Hall of Famer trainer and embattled Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit "will be fully exonerated" after stating to Kentucky racing stewards that the colt's failed drug test for a steroid resulted from a prescribed topical salve rather than an injection. Medina Spirit's derby win is in jeopardy following the failed postrace drug test for betamethasone last May. Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert for two years following the latest in a recent series of failed tests by his horses. Representatives for Baffert and the horse met Monday with Kentucky Horse Racing Association stewards and contended there was no violation because state rules allow the use of topical salves. Betamethasone is legal in Kentucky, but prohibited on race day. Attorney Clark Brewster said in a statement Monday night that rules in Kentucky and other jurisdictions restrict only betamethasone acetate or sodium phosphate, which are injected into a horse's intra-articular joint. Brewster added, "The false narrative regarding this case was sprung early and spread widely by uninformed or malevolent accusers and by careless reporting." The hearing was closed to the public and media, and a decision could come this week. A message left with a KHRC spokeswoman was not immediately returned. Medina Spirit died Dec. 6 after a workout at Santa Anita racetrack in California. Results released last week from a necropsy on the horse revealed no definitive cause of death.

GOLF

Argentine's Romero dies

Eduardo Romero, the Argentine golfer who won European Tour events over three decades, has died. He was 67. The tour announced Romero's death on Monday, without giving any more details. Argentina's national news agency, Telam, cited cancer as the cause of death. Nicknamed "El Gato" (The Cat), Romero was best known in golf for winning eight titles on the tour between 1989 and 2002. His first was at the Trophee Lancome in France and the last was at the Scottish Open, when he won in a playoff to become at that time the third oldest winner on the tour -- just three days before his 48th birthday. Romero won more than 80 tournaments in South America, and represented Argentina in the World Cup and the Alfred Dunhill Cup. He transitioned successfully to the senior circuit, winning major titles at the Tradition in 2006 and the U.S. Senior Open in 2008. "He was an important part of a special group of Argentinian golfers to have played on the European Tour in the 1980s and 1990s and then on the Seniors Tour in the 2000s," said Keith Waters, chief operating officer for the European Tour group, "and he was a fun guy to be around who always played golf with a smile on his face. He will be sadly missed."

