On Ukraine, Russians hint willingness to talk

MOSCOW -- The tone of the crisis over Ukraine shifted Monday as Russia's top diplomat endorsed more talks to resolve its standoff with the West and Ukrainian officials hinted at offering concessions to avert war -- even as Russian warships massed off Ukraine's Black Sea coast and Russian ground troops appeared poised to strike.

In stage-managed, televised meetings, the Kremlin sent its strongest signals yet that it would seek further negotiations with the West rather than launch immediate military action. State television showed Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov telling President Vladimir Putin there was still a diplomatic path ahead. Minutes later, it showed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu telling Putin that what he characterized as "large-scale drills" around Ukraine were coming to an end.





"I believe that our possibilities are far from exhausted," Lavrov said, referring to Russia's negotiations with the West. "I would propose continuing and intensifying them."

Putin responded: "Good."

It was a sign the Kremlin was still holding out the possibility that it could use its troop buildup to achieve key objectives without military action. The prospect for such a scenario was bolstered in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left open the possibility of dropping his country's ambition to join the NATO alliance -- a move that would help fulfill one of Putin's key demands.

At a news conference, Zelenskyy emphasized that NATO membership was "for our security," with the goal of joining the alliance written into the country's constitution. But he acknowledged the difficult place the country found itself in, nearly encircled by Russian forces and with the United States and other partners insisting they will not send troops into Ukraine to repel a Russian invasion.

"How much should Ukraine go on that path?" Zelenskyy said of NATO membership. "Who will support us?"

The prospect of Ukraine joining NATO, he posited, could be "like a dream."

U.S. President Joe Biden has said Kyiv has a distance to go to meet NATO standards, including making progress in fighting corruption. In 2008, a NATO summit agreed that Ukraine and Georgia would join, but neither country was given a road map setting out necessary steps to do so.

Zelenskyy spoke alongside Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, the latest Western leader trying shuttle diplomacy to avert war. Scholz said Ukraine's sovereignty was not negotiable, but noted that NATO expansion was currently "not on the agenda." He added that the fact this was being discussed when it was "not possible" was challenging.

Scholz said there are "no sensible reasons" for the buildup of more than 130,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's borders to the north, south and east, and he urged more dialogue.

"If Russia violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine again, we know what to do," Scholz said. "In the event of military escalation, we are ready for very far-reaching and effective sanctions in coordination with our allies."

WORLD WATCHING

Biden on Monday spoke by phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to a Downing Street statement, the two "agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine."

Johnson said Europe is "on the edge of a precipice" -- but added, "There is still time for President Putin to step back."

France's foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, told French television that "all elements" were in place for a strong Russian offensive, but "nothing shows today" that Putin has decided to launch one.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that "abandoning diplomacy for confrontation is not a step over a line, it is a dive over a cliff." He said the price of an invasion "in human suffering, destruction and damage to European and global security is too high to contemplate."

Germany's Scholz will fly to Moscow today for talks with Putin, following up on last week's Kremlin visit by President Emmanuel Macron of France. Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau of Poland -- a country that is one of Russia's most vocal critics in Europe -- was also scheduled to visit Moscow today to meet with his Russian counterpart, Lavrov. And Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio of Italy prepared to depart for his own Eastern European tour, which will bring him to Kyiv today and Moscow on Wednesday.

The United States is temporarily closing its embassy in Kyiv and moving its operations to Lviv, a city much farther from Russian territory, the State Department said. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the move was undertaken "for one reason -- the safety of our staff," and repeated that all remaining U.S. citizens in Ukraine should leave immediately.

In his televised meeting with Putin, Lavrov highlighted the West's diplomatic frenzy as a sign the Kremlin's strategy of pairing negotiations with military pressure was working. Putin laid out that strategy in an address to Russian diplomats in November: It was good that "tensions" were high with the West, the president told them, and it was "important for them to remain in this state for as long as possible."

And he directed his diplomats to demand "security guarantees" from the West, such as a legally binding pledge that Ukraine will never join the NATO alliance.

"Our initiative," Lavrov told Putin, "shook up our Western colleagues and became the reason they have no longer been able to ignore many of our previous appeals."

The U.S. reacted coolly to Lavrov's comments.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that "we have taken note of [Lavrov's] comments." But "in order for diplomacy and dialogue to succeed, it has to take place in the context of de-escalation. ... We have not seen any meaningful, real sign of deescalation."

There are a "range of steps that would signal" Russian deescalation, Price said, noting the troops arrayed along Ukraine's borders and ongoing "bellicose rhetoric" from Moscow.

"All of those things could change," he said. "This buildup has taken place in a couple of months. In the course of hours or days, we could see tangible signs of deescalation, if Russia makes the political decision to do so."

"The path for diplomacy remains available if Russia chooses to engage constructively," agreed White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "However, we are clear-eyed about the prospects of that, given the steps Russia is taking on the ground in plain sight."

WATCHING FOR SIGNS

U.S. officials said the Russian military continued apparent attack preparations along Ukraine's borders.

A U.S. defense official -- speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss information not publicly released -- said small numbers of Russian ground units have been moving out of larger assembly areas for several days, taking up positions closer to the Ukrainian border at what would be departure points if Putin launched an invasion.

Ambiguity about what comes next has been central to Putin's strategy in the crisis set off by his troop buildup. Western officials warn that an invasion remains a real possibility.

Putin did not state his own position Monday, even after his defense minister told him that Russian military exercises were winding down. He did not specify which exercises were ending, but Russia has used the pretext of exercises to move troops and warships from across the country to within striking distance of Ukraine.

"Some of the drills are already ending and some will end soon," Shoigu said.

"We'll speak in more detail now," Putin told him, before the Kremlin's video feed ended.

The ambiguity over Russia's intentions is forcing Ukraine and its Western partners to make hard decisions about what concessions to make to prevent an invasion and causing discord over how seriously to take the threat.

The secretary of Ukraine's security council, Oleksiy Danilov, reiterated the government's position Monday that an invasion is less likely than the United States has portrayed it. Such comments are intended to prevent panic among Ukrainians but also might be aimed at easing negotiations with Russia, analysts have said.

"We recognize the risks that exist on the territory of our country," Danilov said. "But the situation is under complete control. Moreover, we, as of today, do not see that a full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation could happen on the 16th or 17th of this month [Wednesday and Thursday]."

U.S. officials last week suggested Russian military action could begin within days. "We don't see it," Danilov said.

The outlines of a possible diplomatic resolution, though still highly ambiguous and with uncertain prospects, arose in media interviews by a senior diplomat and at Zelenskyy's news conference with Scholz.

For Ukraine, joining NATO is an aspiration that was enshrined in its constitution after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and fomented a war in the country's east in 2014. But before these events, Ukrainian law formally defined the country as neutral.

At issue is a paradox at the center of the conflict. Western leaders have steadfastly refused to rule out membership for Ukraine under the alliance's "open door" policy for new members but also say it is a distant prospect. Russia has demanded Ukraine not join NATO, characterizing the neighboring country's potential membership in the alliance as an existential security threat.

Since December, the Ukrainian government has been quietly pursuing negotiations that could lead to acceptance of some form of neutrality, or another solution more narrowly focused on Russian demands in a cease-fire agreement in the long-running conflict in eastern Ukraine.

DAY OF UNITY

In a televised address to the nation Monday evening, Zelenskyy struck a tone that was less dismissive of the threat of Russian military action than his previous comments. He said he had declared Wednesday -- the date U.S. officials had suggested as a possible date for the start of a Russian incursion -- as a day of "national unity," calling on the country to display its blue-and-yellow flags and sing the national anthem in the face of "hybrid threats."

Zelenskyy said previous predictions by Western governments of a possible start of war had proved wrong and said there was no reason to worry Wednesday.

"Our country today is as strong as ever. It is not the first threat the strong Ukrainian people have faced," he said. "We're calm. We're strong. We're together. A great nation in a great country."

The country is preparing nonetheless. Kyiv residents received letters from the mayor urging them "to defend your city," and signs appeared in apartment buildings indicating the nearest bomb shelter. The mayor says the capital has about 4,500 such sites, including underground parking garages, subway stations and basements.

Dr. Tamara Ugrich said she stocked up on grains and canned food, and prepared an emergency suitcase.

"I don't believe in war, but on TV the tension is growing every day and it's getting harder and harder to keep calm. The more we are told not to panic, the more nervous people become," she said.

Others heeded the advice of Ukraine's leaders not to panic. Street music flooded central Maidan Square on Sunday night and crowds danced. "I feel calm. You should always be ready for everything, and then you will have nothing to be afraid of," said Alona Buznitskaya, a model.

Information for this article was contributed by Anton Troianovski and Andrew E. Kramer of The New York Times; by Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau, Angela Charlton, Sylvie Corbet, Geir Moulson, Jill Lawless, Edith M. Lederer, Jan M. Olsen and Robert Burns of The Associated Press; and by Robyn Dixon, Loveday Morris, Rachel Pannett, Karen DeYoung, David L. Stern, Rick Noack, John Hudson, Missy Ryan and Amy B Wang of The Washington Post.