100 years ago

Feb. 15, 1922

BLEVINS -- A large barn and contents on the farm of J. L. Eley was destroyed by fire of unknown origin Sunday night. Two horses and four mules perished. There also were two buggies, two wagons, numerous farm implements and about 400 bushels of corn stored in the building. No insurance was carried on the building or contents.

50 years ago

Feb. 15, 1972

• Little Rock Unlimited Progress has formally applied to the Central Arkansas Development District for $20,000 to pay two thirds of the cost for a feasibility study for a "new town in town." W. O. (Bill) Dunaway, director of the Central Arkansas Economic Development Administration, said the funds would be used to study the feasibility of renovating an area of downtown Little Rock to promote living quarters, increase job opportunities and improve recreation and tourism facilities.

25 years ago

Feb. 15, 1997

• Wanda Michelle Sims filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday alleging that Little Rock police violated her constitutional rights when they shot her while her boyfriend held her at gunpoint. The lawsuit, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright, targets Little Rock Police Chief Louie Caudell and the unnamed officers present at the scene Dec. 7, 1996. The complaint asks for a jury trial, a judgment and unspecified relief. ... According to the suit, Kevin Williams, Sims' then-boyfriend, held her hostage, and Sims sent her son to call 911 to bring police to the scene. The officers "arrived at the scene, kicked the door down, and took up position in the apartment," the complaint states. After 11 minutes, the officers opened fire, striking Sims in the head and the leg and killing Williams. The suit contends that the officers acted with a disregard for Sims' life.

10 years ago

Feb. 15, 2012

• Several racial slurs and threats were discovered Tuesday afternoon spray-painted on the walls and windows of the former First Baptist Church at 1200 S. Louisiana St. and the neighboring EMOBA cultural center at 1224 S. Louisiana St. in Little Rock. Officers responded to the area about 3:30 p.m. and found red spray paint on the north windows of the church, which is owned by EMOBA, and in the southeast entryway to the cultural center. The writing included racial slurs and a message threatening death on Aug. 31. Some playing cards that had threats and racial slurs written on them also were found outside the east gate between the buildings on Louisiana Street, police spokesman Lt. Terry Hastings said. Anyone involved could face criminal-mischief and hate-crime charges, Hastings said.