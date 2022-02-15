Community Briefs 2-15-22

PB meeting on Waste Management set

The city of Pine Bluff will host a town-hall-style meeting on Waste Management at 6 p.m. March 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Topics will include residential trash service updates, obtaining a replacement trash cart, bundling trash, reporting bulk and yard waste, according to the mayor's Facebook page. Details: Mayor Shirley Washington's office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

City survey on internet service available

The city of Pine Bluff is asking residents to take a survey about improving internet service.

"The state of Arkansas is preparing to distribute significant funding to upgrade broadband in Arkansas communities," according to a news release. "Completing a brief broadband survey will help Pine Bluff acquire the funding we need to upgrade our city. Don't let our community miss out on this historic opportunity."

Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/arbroadband to complete the survey. Details: Mayor Shirley Washington's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Property ownership hearing on agenda

The Pine Bluff City Council will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 to address issues faced by property owners. The meeting will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a city spokesman.

County Republican Committee to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24, at Larry's Pizza, 4901 Dollarway Road in White Hall.

The 2022 election season officially begins Feb. 22, the day the filing period starts. People wishing to run for elected office and/or join the GOP County Committee can begin to do so at the county clerk's office at noon. The filing period ends March 1, according to a news release.

'Guarding Our Hearts' topic of session

The community is invited to join the Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. for "Guarding Our Hearts" at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 via Zoom.

This session will feature Dr. Joe L. Hargrove, who specializes in cardiovascular diseases. The event is designed to help the community focus on cardiovascular health and knowing their risks for heart disease, according to a news release.

The public is encouraged to hear from Hargrove. The Zoom information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84212357913?pwd=eXh0VjNUWmw3VFdzVW14SzBvNXlLdz09 with Meeting ID: 842 1235 7913 and Passcode: 868583. People may also dial by location: (312) 626-6799 (Chicago) or (301) 715 8592 (Washington, D.C.). February is Black History Month and National Heart Month.

Agency on Aging announces lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week are:

Tuesday, Feb. 22 -- Cheeseburger pie, creamed peas, herbed potatoes, wheat bread, pineapples and milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 23 -- Pinto beans with ham, spinach topped tomatoes, cornbread, lemonade pie and milk.

Thursday, Feb. 24 -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian mixed vegetables, tossed salad with low fat Italian dressing, French bread, brownie muffin and milk.

Friday, Feb. 25 -- Lean hamburger patty with bun, Mexicali corn, lettuce, tomato, onion, melon and strawberries, and milk.

Notice: On For President's Day, Feb. 21, the agency office will be open but senior centers closed. Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) office will be closed, but the agency will still transport cancer and dialysis patients to appointments, a spokesman said.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.