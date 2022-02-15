Sections
Police: Texarkana man dies after being struck by train

by Texarkana Gazette | Today at 10:57 a.m.
A Texarkana, Ark. police car is shown in this Dec. 7, 2007 file photo. (The Texarkana Gazette, Terri Richardson)

TEXARKANA -- An 80-year-old man died Monday after he was struck by a train in Texarkana, authorities said.

The investigation indicates that a westbound Union Pacific train was signaling its approach when the man walked out onto the tracks at Ferguson and Siebert streets shortly after 2:45 p.m. and began walking with his back to the train, according to the Texarkana Police Department.

"The Union Pacific conductor sounded the train horn numerous times and activated their emergency stopping system but the man was ultimately struck by the train," said Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen, police spokesperson.

The man, identified as Willie James Ross of Texarkana, died after being taken to an area hospital, according to a news release from the department.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Information for this article was contributed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. 

