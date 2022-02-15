Prep Basketball Roundup

4A-1 CONFERENCE

at Pea Ridge

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 W5 Prairie Grove 43, E4 Berryville 37 (G)

GAME 2 E4 Shiloh Christian 54, W5 Gentry 30 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 3 W4 Pea Ridge vs. E3 Shiloh Christian (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 4 W4 Prairie Grove vs. E3 Harrison (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 5 Prairie Grove vs. W3 Gravette (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 6 Shiloh Christian vs. W3 Pea Ridge (B), 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

GAME 7 Game 3 winner vs. W2 Gentry (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 8 Game 4 winner vs. W2 Gravette (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 9 Game 5 winner vs. E2 Huntsville (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 10 Game 6 winner vs. E2 Huntsville (B), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 11 Game 7 winner vs. E1 Harrison (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 12 Game 8 winner vs. E1 Berryville (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 13 Game 9 winner vs. W1 Farmington (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 14 Game 10 winner vs. W1 Farmington (B), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 15 Third-place game (G), 2 p.m.

GAME 16 Third-place game (B), 3:30 p.m.

GAME 17 Girls championship, 5 p.m.

GAME 18 Boys championship, 6:30 p.m.

4A-4 CONFERENCE

Saturday, Feb. 12

GAME 1 No. 7 Ozark 38, No. 6 Heber Springs 20 (B)

at Subiaco Academy

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 2 No. 4 Clarksville vs. No. 5 Ozark (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 3 No. 4 Clarksville vs. No. 5 Pottsville (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 No. 3 Dardanelle vs. No. 6 Heber Springs (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 5 No. 3 Dardanelle vs. Ozark (B), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 6 No. 1 Pottsville vs. Game 2 winner (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 7 No. 1 Morrilton vs. Game 3 winner (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 8 No. 2 Morrilton vs. Game 4 winner (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 9 No. 2 Subiaco vs. Game 5 winner (B), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 10 Girls championship, 5 p.m.

GAME 11 Boys championship, 6:30 p.m.

3A-1 CONFERENCE

at Lincoln

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 6 Green Forest 54, No. 7 Lincoln 38 (G)

GAME 2 No. 7 Greenland 66, No. 6 Lincoln 58 (B), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 3 No. 3 Elkins vs. Green Forest (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 4 No. 3 Valley Springs vs. Greenland (B), 5:15 p.m.

GAME 5 No. 4 West Fork vs. No. 5 Greenland (G), 6:30 p.m.

GAME 6 No. 4 West Fork vs. No. 5 Green Forest (B), 7:45 p.m.

at home of No. 1 seed

Wednesday, Feb. 16

GAME 7 No. 1 Bergman vs. Game 5 winner (G), 6 p.m.

GAME 8 No. 2 Valley Springs vs. Game 3 winner (G), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 9 No. 1 Elkins vs. Game 6 winner (B), 6 p.m.

GAME 10 No. 2 Bergman vs. Game 4 winner (B), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 11 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 12 Boys championship, 6 p.m.

3A-4 CONFERENCE

at Cedarville

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 7 Cedarville 37, No. 6 Paris 36 (G)

GAME 2 No. 7 Cossatot River 70, No. 6 Booneville 54 (B)

GAME 3 No. 5 Hackett 48, No. 8 Waldron 32 (G)

GAME 4 No. 5 Paris 58, No. 8 Danville 23 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 5 No. 3 Cossatot River vs. Cedarville (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 6 No. 3 Charleston vs. Cossatot River (B), 5:15 p.m.

GAME 7 No. 4 Charleston vs. Waldron (G), 6:30 p.m.

GAME 8 No. 4 Hackett vs. Paris (B), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 9 No. 1 Booneville vs. Game 7 winner (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 10 No. 1 Waldron vs. Game 8 winner (B), 5:15 p.m.

GAME 11 No. 2 Danville vs. Game 5 winner (G), 6 p.m.

GAME 12 No. 2 Cedarville vs. Game 6 winner (B), 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 13 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 14 Boys championship, 7:15 p.m.

3A-5 CONFERENCE

at Two Rivers

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 5 Perryville 58, No. 8 Two Rivers 31 (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 2 No. 5 Perryville 68, No. 8 Two Rivers 51 (B)

GAME 3 No. 6 Dover 46, No. 7 Jessieville 42 (G)

GAME 4 No. 6 Dover 49, No. 7 Atkins 34 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 5 No. 4 Baptist Prep vs. Perryville (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 6 No. 4 Jessieville vs. Perryville (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 7 No. 3 Atkins vs. Dover (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 8 No. 3 Lamar vs. Dover (B), 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

GAME 9 No. 1 Lamar vs. Game 5 winner (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 10 No. 1 Baptist Prep vs. Game 6 winner (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 11 No. 2 Mayflower vs. Game 7 winner (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 12 No. 2 Mayflower vs. Game 8 winner (B), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 13 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 14 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

2A-1 CONFERENCE

at Flippin

Saturday, Feb. 12

GAME 1 No. 9 Yellville-Summit 58, No. 8 Haas Hall-Bentonville 25 (B)

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 2 No. 4 Alpena vs. No. 8 Haas Hall-Bentonville (G)

GAME 3 Yellville-Summit 76, No. 5 Life Way Christian 75, OT (B)

GAME 4 No. 5 Life Way Christian 46, No. 7 Decatur 18 (G)

GAME 5 No. 6 Arkansas Arts Academy vs. No. 7 Decatur (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 6 Game 2 winner vs. Life Way Christian (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 7 No. 3 Cotter vs. Game 5 winner (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 8 No. 3 Yellville-Summit vs. No. 6 Eureka Springs (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 9 No. 4 Alpena vs. Yellville-Summit (B), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 10 No. 1 Flippin vs. Game 6 winner (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 11 No. 1 Eureka Springs vs. Game 9 winner (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 No. 2 Cotter vs. Game 8 winner (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 13 No. 2 Flippin vs. Game 7 winner (B), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 14 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 15 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

2A-4 CONFERENCE

at Mountainburg

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 7 Magazine 53, No. 6 Johnson County Westside 42 (G)

GAME 2 No. 6 FS Future School vs. No. 7 Johnson County Westside (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 3 No. 4 FS Future School vs. No. 5 Lavaca (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 4 No. 4 Magazine vs. No. 5 Mansfield (B), 5:15 p.m.

GAME 5 No. 3 Acorn vs. Magazine (G), 6:30 p.m.

GAME 6 No. 3 Mountainburg vs. Game 2 winner (B), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 7 No. 1 Mansfield vs. Game 3 winner (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 8 No. 1 Lavaca vs. Game 4 winner (B), 5:15 p.m.

GAME 9 No. 2 Mountainburg vs. Game 5 winner (G), 6:30 p.m.

GAME 10 No. 2 Acorn vs. Game 6 winner (B), 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 11 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 12 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

1A-1 WEST CONFERENCE

at Mulberry

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 5 Founders Classical Academy 61, No. 8 Haas Hall-Rogers 53 (B)

GAME 2 No. 6 The New School 52, No. 7 Haas Hall-Rogers 24 (G)

GAME 3 No. 6 St. Paul 48, No. 7 Thaden School 21 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 4 No. 4 Mulberry vs. No. 5 Ozark Catholic (G). 4 p.m.

GAME 5 No. 4 Mulberry vs. Founders Classic Academy (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 6 No. 3 Thaden School vs. The New School (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 7 No. 3 Ozark Catholic vs. St. Paul (B), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 8 No. 1 St. Paul vs. Game 4 winner (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 9 No. 1 The New School vs. Game 5 winner (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 10 No. 2 County Line vs. Game 6 winner (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 11 No. 2 County Line vs. Game 7 winner (B), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 12 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 13 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

1A-1 EAST CONFERENCE

at Western Grove

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 6 Deer vs. No. 7 Mount Judea (G)

GAME 2 No. 6 Deer vs. No. 7 Mount Judea (B)

GAME 3 No. 4 Omaha vs. No. 5 Lead Hill (G)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 4 No. 4 Omaha vs. No. 5 Kingston (B), 5 p.m.

GAME 5 N0. 3 Western Grove vs. Game 1 winner (G), 6:20 p.m.

GAME 6 No. 3 Lead Hill vs. Game 2 winner (B), 7:40 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 7 No. 1 Kingston vs. Game 3 winner (G), 4:30 p.m.

GAME 8 No. 1 Western Grove vs. Game 4 winner (B), 5:50 p.m.

GAME 9 No. 2 Jasper vs. Game 5 winner (G), 7:10 p.m.

GAME 10 No. 2 Jasper vs. Game 6 winner (B), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 11 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 12 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS

Shiloh Christian 54, Gentry 30

Shiloh Christian outscored Gentry 34-7 over the second and third quarters and claimed an opening-round victory during the 4A-1 Conference tournament in Pea Ridge.

Kahil Mobley had 14 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for Shiloh, which used a 10-2 second-quarter run and turned a one-point lead into a 23-14 halftime cushion.

The Saints then outscored Gentry 24-5 in the third quarter to turn the game into a blowout.

Connor Menifee and John Caleb Philip added 12 points apiece for the Saints, who advance to today's 8:30 p.m. game against Pea Ridge. Bart Walker finished with eight points to lead Gentry.

Founders Classical Academy 61, Haas Hall-Rogers 55

Founders Classical Academy needed a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Haas Hall-Rogers and advance during the 1A-1 West Conference tournament at Mulberry.

Founders trailed 31-22 at halftime but pulled within 43-40 after three quarters before outscoring the Great Danes 21-12 in the fourth quarter.

Devonte Loera had 24 points and Landon Courtney 12 for Founders, which will play host Mulberry in a 5:30 p.m. game today. Zach Kublanov led Haas Hall-Rogers with 29 points while Max Kublanov added 11.

St. Paul 48, Thaden School 21

St. Paul limited Thaden School to just five points for the entire second half and claimed a first-round win during the 1A-1 West Conference Tournament at Mulberry.

The Saints led 19-16 at halftime, then outscored the Barnstormers 16-5 in the third quarter to make it a 35-21 game. St. Paul continued the rout by holding Thaden scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Gulledge had 18 points for St. Paul, which advances to today's late game against Ozark Catholic, while Matt Shepard added 10. Sam Sanford led Thaden with eight points.

GIRLS

Prairie Grove 43, Berryville 37

Prairie Grove withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat Berryville and move into the next round of the 4A-1 Conference tournament at Pea Ridge.

The Lady Tigers appeared to be in control after they had taken a 28-18 halftime lead, then went on a 12-2 run and extended it to 40-20 after three quarters. Berryville, however, made things interesting by outscoring Prairie Grove 17-3 over the final 8 minutes.

Lexi Henry had 15 points and was the only player in double figures for Prairie Grove, which will play Gravette in a 7 p.m. game today. Mia Thurman led Berryville with 14 points, followed by Anniston Armer with 11.

The New School 52, Haas Hall-Rogers 24

The New School used an 18-6 run in the second quarter to pull away from Haas Hall-Rogers and earn a first-round victory during the 1A-1 West Conference tournament at Mulberry.

The outburst helped the Lady Cougars stretch a five-point lead into a 30-13 margin at halftime. The New School continued to pull away with a 41-18 lead after three quarters.

Emma Caviness had 33 points for The New School, which entered the tourney as a sixth seed and will play No. 3 Thaden School at 7 p.m. today. Emma Whitaker had nine for Haas Hall-Rogers.

GREENWOOD 78, RUSSELLVILLE 42

Madison Cartwright finished with 23 points to lift Greenwood (19-4, 10-0 5A-West) to a mercy-ruled win. Anna Trusty collected 21 points and Abby Summitt had 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who've won 10 games in a row. Megan Gray and Carley Sexton each added eight points for Greenwood.

IZARD COUNTY 52, CALICO ROCK 28

Quinn Johnson delivered 33 points as Izard County (4-24) kept its season alive by winning in the first round of the 1A-2 district tournament.

MAMMOTH SPRING 77, JASPER 55

Megan Upton had 15 points and was one of four players in double figures for Mammoth Spring (24-7), which tuned up for the 1A-3 Conference tournament with a nonconference rout.

Laney Young scored 14 points while Tay Davis added 13 points for the Lady Bears. Brynn Washam also finished with 10 points for Mammoth Spring.

PULASKI ACADEMY 55, WYNNE 41

Riley Smith scored 20 points as Pulaski Academy (18-8, 12-1 4A-5) handed Wynne (19-6, 11-1) its first conference loss. Derriona Spencer led Wynne with 17 points and six rebounds. Zahryia Baker added nine points and rebounds for the Lady Yellow Jackets.