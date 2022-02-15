Forecasters: Incoming storm system to bring chance for severe weather in Arkansas

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday and Thursday as a strong storm system moves in, bringing a chance for severe weather, forecasters said.

Portions of western Arkansas are at a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday, including damaging winds of up to 60 mph, hail as large as a quarter and a low chance for isolated tornadoes, according to a Tuesday morning briefing for the National Weather Service. On Thursday, much of the eastern half of the state is at a slight risk for severe weather.

Widespread heavy rainfall is not expected as of Tuesday morning, forecasters said. The largest amounts are predicted in northern Arkansas, which could see up to 1.5 inches of rain, forecasters state. Central and southern Arkansas are predicted to receive as much as an inch of rain.

Forecasters said colder air will arrive Thursday afternoon into Friday, bringing a chance for a wintry mix in the northwest portions of the state. The amounts and impacts are very limited as of Tuesday, the briefing states.











