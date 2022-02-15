Razorbacks' softball home opener postponed

The Arkansas softball home opener scheduled for Thursday against Wichita State has been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

The No. 10 Razorbacks (3-2) are now scheduled to open the season with a doubleheader at 2:30 p.m. Friday as part of the Razorback Invitational. Arkansas will take on Western Illinois, then face Illinois in the second game.

Arkansas opened the season winning three of five games in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge last week. Both losses came to then-No. 7 Washington.