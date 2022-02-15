Registration opens for public forum on Little Rock superintendent search

The Little Rock School District has announced plans for a Feb. 21 online public forum for collecting community advice on the selection of a superintendent to replace Mike Poore.

Poore, 60, said in December that he will retire at the conclusion of this school year.

The forum, to be done from 6 p.m.. to 7 p.m. on the Zoom meeting platform, requires participants to register in advance at this link: https://bit.ly/3sJQPqG.

Registrants will be asked for their names, email addresses and phone numbers as well as their relationship to the school district, such as being a student, parent, employee or a community member. Following the registration, a link to the Zoom event will be provided to the registrant.

The community forum is one of several steps the School Board and its consultants are taking to find a new chief executive for the 21,700-student capital city school system.

An online survey on the topic -- in both English and Spanish -- is underway until midnight Feb. 19.

Additionally, BWP & Associates, the executive search firm that is aiding in the search, has organized more than two dozen focus group meetings with employees, students, and representatives of civic and other organizations about the desired qualities in a leader.

"It is extremely important to the board that all stakeholders are engaged in the creation of a district leadership profile to assist in the search process," district leaders said in announcing the online forum. "In particular, the district is committed to ensuring that the voices of all community members and stakeholders are included through a variety of community engagement activities."

The resulting "leadership profile" will be presented by the consultants to the school board at a Feb. 23 meeting.

More information about the superintendent search, including links to the online survey, is on the district's website: lrsd.org.