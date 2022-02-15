Capitol news in brief





Senator-elect gets

tentative welcome

The Senate on Monday voted to allow Springdale Republican Colby Fulfer to sit in the state Senate chamber and participate in the Senate's events.

Senate officials said, however, that Fulfer won't be allowed to vote until after his election is certified and he is sworn in. They said certification is expected this week and that Fulfer is to be sworn in Feb. 22. The Washington County Election Commission is scheduled to consider certifying the election Friday.

A week ago, Fulfer won a special election to fill the vacant District 7 seat in a narrow victory over Tontitown Democrat Lisa Parks. The unofficial results showed that Fulfer received 2,032 votes to Parks' 1,998.

The seat has been vacant since Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, resigned Oct. 28 to take a job with a lobbying firm.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Panel backs funds

for routine costs

The Joint Budget Committee on Monday endorsed the general appropriation for the expenses of the judicial and legislative branches.

Under the Arkansas Constitution, the general appropriation bill is the first such bill that the General Assembly must approve.

The committee recommended the House of Representatives and Senate approve House Bill 1013.

The bill includes $400,000 for trial judges' expenses; $368,000 for House interim expense reimbursements; $200,000 for senators' interim expense reimbursements; $350,000 for special and recalled circuit judges; and $45,000 for district judges' travel expense reimbursements.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Teacher-insurance

revamp advances

The House Rules Committee on Monday advanced several resolutions to authorize lawmakers to consider non-appropriation bills dealing with the state's health insurance program for public school employees.

Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, is the sponsor of House Resolutions 1003, 1004, 1006, 1007, 1008 and 1009. The related bills would change the way the state funds public school employees' insurance, set up legislative oversight and create a governing body for the program.

The resolutions now advance to the House. They require two-thirds approval in both the House and Senate to allow consideration of the bills they are tied to.

-- Rachel Herzog



