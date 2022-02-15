Sentencing set for Duggar in federal child porn case

FAYETTEVILLE — A judge has set an April sentencing date for Josh Duggar, who was convicted last year of federal child pornography charges.

Duggar was convicted of one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Tuesday scheduled Duggar's sentencing for April 5 in Fayetteville, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Federal authorities said they began investigating Duggar after a Little Rock police detective found that child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. A federal agent testified that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Duggar's attorneys have filed for a new trial or an acquittal. His trial attorneys had argued that someone else downloaded or uploaded the images onto the computer.