Spencer is SEC's top freshman for 4th time

Samara Spencer posted season highs of 22 points and seven rebounds to help Arkansas rally for a big 88-71 win at Missouri on Sunday, and that was enough to help her earn yet another Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year honor.

Spencer won the weekly award for the fourth time this season. She joins C’eira Rickets as the only players in program history to win the award four or more times. Ricketts won it five times in 2008-09.

Spencer, a 5-foot-7 guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., scored 15 points in the second half on 6-of-9 shooting to help the Razorbacks wipe out an 11-point deficit and roll to their second straight victory. She also dished out four assists.

She missed the Auburn game last week because of covid-19 protocols, but has been on a tear in her last six games. During that time she is averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists, while shooting 46% from the floor and 39% from beyond the three-point arc.

Spencer averages 11.9 points per game this season.



