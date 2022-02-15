Springdale council considers solar for schools

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council gave initial approval Monday to sell $10.2 million in bonds to finance a solar project with Today's Power and the Springdale School District.

The solar storage project would reduce by an estimated $2 million a year what the district pays for electrical power at three schools, said Derrick Redfearn, vice president of member relations for Today's Power.

The City Council members gave initial approval to joining the program Monday during its committee of the whole and will vote on the measure Feb. 22 during its regular meeting.

In this project, Today's Power will make payments to the city to pay off the bonds instead of paying its full load of property taxes on the land and equipment planned for the project.

State law does not allow a school district to sell bonds in support of industry -- only municipalities, Morgan said. So the city would help the school district by issuing the bonds, Morgan said.

Today's Power would make lease payments over the next 20 years, a total payout of $437,987, according to information provided by the company.

The city would repay the bonds from the lease payments made by Today's Power, Morgan said.

The first step would see the school district deed the land for the project to the city, Morgan explained. The district has chosen land it owns behind Sonora Middle School for the project, said Kelly Hayes, deputy superintendent of finance for Springdale schools.

Then, the city would lease the land and equipment back to the power company, Morgan continued.

Today's Power would make lease payments with money earned from the sale of power to the school district.

The money Today's Power will pay on the lease would pay only 35% of what the property taxes would cost.

Morgan explained, in addition to paying for the electricity, the school district will lose the possibility of future tax earnings on the land.

The land designated for the project is currently unimproved agricultural land. The improvements of the solar panels and storage batteries would add value to the land, Morgan said.

Hayes said the solar power is expected to generate enough energy to power Sonora Middle School, Lakeside Junior High and Don Tyson School of Innovation throughout the year. Those schools were chosen because the amount of energy they use was pretty even to the power the project will generate.

The project should generate 2.4 megawatts of energy and store 7.5 megawatts in batteries to power the schools on days the sun is not shining.

The city partnered with Today's Electric in June for a similar program that provides all the power for the city's Recreation Center and Fire Stations 4-6.

The city's solar power is generated from panels in the company's solar farm in Lincoln.