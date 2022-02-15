State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

UCA's Hunter earns third ASUN honor

University of Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter was named the ASUN Conference's men's basketball newcomer of the week, the conference announced Monday.

It's the third time Hunter has earned the honor. This one came after 20- and 21-point performances against Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State.

Hunter averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game in the two games while shooting 56% from the field.

-- Adam Cole

SOFTBALL

UCA's Harris named ASUN co-Player of the Week

University of Central Arkansas outfielder Tremere Harris was named the ASUN Conference's co-Player of the Week on Monday after her weekend performance.

Harris was 3 for 4 in UCA's win against No. 14 LSU on Saturday night. Her five-game weekend was just as notable, as she batted .563 as she got a hit in all five games.

Harris shared the honor with Florida Gulf Coast infielder and pitcher Emily Estroff.

-- Adam Cole