Super Quiz: Lands

1. "Land of the Rising Sun"

2. "Land of the Free"

3. "Land of the Incas"

4. L. Frank Baum introduced this magical land in a children's novel.

5. "The Land of Fire and Ice"

6. "The Land of 10,000 Lakes"

7. The biblical land that was given to Abraham and his descendants.

8. In this film, Ryan Gosling is a jazz pianist.

9. Cain was exiled to this land after he murdered his brother Abel.

ANSWERS:

1. Japan

2. The United States

3. Peru

4. Land of Oz

5. Iceland

6. Minnesota

7. "The Promised Land"

8. "La La Land"

9. "Land of Nod"