Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Lands

Today at 1:50 a.m.

1. "Land of the Rising Sun"

2. "Land of the Free"

3. "Land of the Incas"

4. L. Frank Baum introduced this magical land in a children's novel.

5. "The Land of Fire and Ice"

6. "The Land of 10,000 Lakes"

7. The biblical land that was given to Abraham and his descendants.

8. In this film, Ryan Gosling is a jazz pianist.

9. Cain was exiled to this land after he murdered his brother Abel.

ANSWERS:

1. Japan

2. The United States

3. Peru

4. Land of Oz

5. Iceland

6. Minnesota

7. "The Promised Land"

8. "La La Land"

9. "Land of Nod"

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Lands

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT