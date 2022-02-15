ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'The Organ Thieves' talk spotlights racism in Southern transplant





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'The Organ Thieves'

Pulitzer Prize-nominee Chip Jones discusses his book, "The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in the Segregated South," being released this week in paperback, via Zoom, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It's part of the Central Arkansas Library System's "Six Bridges Presents" series. Dr. Laura K. Guidry-Grimes, a faculty member at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences who serves as a clinical ethicist for the UAMS Health System and Arkansas Children's Hospital, is the moderator.

Admission is free but registration is required; visit cals.org/event/chip-jones. For more information, email Brad Mooy at bmooy@cals.org.

Jones has been reporting for nearly 30 years for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Roanoke Times, Virginia Business magazine and other publications. While reporting for The Roanoke Times, he was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for his work covering a 1989 strike against the Pittston, Pa.-based Pittston Coal Co.

“E Flat Major,” a digital painting by George Frederick Nash, is part of an exhibit titled “Chords of Abstraction,” on display through March 4 at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

'Musical' artwork

"Chords of Abstraction," works by Garland, Texas, artist and Dumas native George Frederick Nash, is on display through March 4 in the East Arkansas Community College Gallery, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. Call (870) 633-4480, Extension 352, or visit eacc.edu.

“Disney On Ice presents Dream Big” hits the ice April 14-17 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Ice show tickets

Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Anna, Tiana, Elsa, Belle and Genie lead the cast of Disney animated characters as "Disney On Ice presents Dream Big" hits the ice at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m. April 14-15; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. April 16; and 3 p.m. April 17. Tickets — $22-$72 (plus service charges), with $17 select opening-night seats — go on sale at 10 a.m. today at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com. There is an eight-ticket limit. More information is available at www.disneyonice.com/dream-big/little-rock-ar-simmons-bank-arena.

Mindfulness program

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Mindfulness Program is offering its Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Program online starting March 2.

Participants learn techniques that "foster positivity, inner strength and peace, while providing useful skills for navigating difficulty, stress, illness and pain," according to a news release.

Classes for the eight-week, nine-session training meet weekly online for about two hours and for an all-day session toward the end of the course. Orientation is 5:30-7 p.m. March 2; subsequent classes meet 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9-April 27, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 16. Cost for the course is $300, including materials; $250 for UAMS employees; $225 per person for couples or families. Scholarships are available.

Register or apply for a scholarship at Mindfulness.UAMS.edu. For more information, email UAMSMindfulnessProgram@uams.edu.



