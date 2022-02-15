UAPB program gets new adviser

Justin Mallett has been hired as a consultant forester for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Keeping it in the Family Sustainable Forestry and African American Land Retention Program.

The program provides educational resources and technical assistance to Black forest landowners to protect and retain their family land for future generations.

Mallett has served as a partner for the KIITF Program since its inception in 2016. He helped educate Arkansas forest landowners through the program's in-person and virtual outreach meetings. He also makes regular site visits with the KIITF team, helping landowners across southern Arkansas find ways to improve their land's sustainability and profitability.

"Justin has demonstrated a strong commitment to assisting landowners, particularly underserved landowners," said Kandi Williams, KIITF Program coordinator. "Even before working with our program, he had already established a customer base with a diverse group of landowners. He doesn't mind meeting the landowners where they are – conducting site-visits, calling or emailing to follow-up, or writing recommendations as he helps them achieve their management goals."

Williams said Mallett leads by example, taking the initiative to reach out to and teach landowners about forestry management practices and available technical support and resources.

"He has a wealth of knowledge in his field and is willing to share resources to improve our forestlands and communities," she said. "Justin is also a great team player. Whether through providing technical assistance, developing presentations or resolving landowner concerns, he always seems energetic to assist during the problem-solving process."

Mallett said he understands the importance of keeping land in one's family. He grew up on a small cattle farm near Arkadelphia, where his family owns 80 acres of land that has been in the family for around five generations. He now lives with his wife and three children on their small hobby farm near Cove in Polk County.

"I have always held family property as an important investment," Mallett said. "I love hearing the stories of my family members about their struggles and how they overcame them. Likewise, when I get to meet with landowners, I love to hear about the challenges they and their ancestors faced. When they talk about the history of their family land, they bring up memories of their loved ones and the experiences they had with them."

Mallett said becoming a KIITF Program partner made him aware of the problems Black families face in keeping their land. Black-owned farmland across the U.S. has drastically declined over the last century for reasons including voluntary sales, emigration from the South, lack of access to credit and capital and foreclosures. Current landowners face challenges when their land becomes heir property and is inherited by a group of individuals. This type of property leaves families without the clear titles that allow for active management of the land, thereby limiting any economic returns.

"When I hear family members working together to resolve deed and ownership issues and manage their property, I see that as a success," he said. "We aren't here to do the work for landowners -- we are here to educate and assist them in clearing up issues many thought were impossible to deal with. Working with a group that is so passionate and hardworking is not only a blessing, but it also encourages me to do more."

For over nine years, Mallett worked for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture (ADA) Forestry Division as a county forester, serving Howard, Polk and Sevier counties. In 2021, he left that position to open his own company, Deceiper Creek Forestry Services LLC. In this role, he assists private landowners in managing their timberland.

"Transitioning from being an ADA Forestry Division employee to a small business owner and consultant gives me more freedom in my schedule to contribute more to the KIITF Program. I look forward to collaborating with more program landowners and working with our great team to do more – we are always growing in numbers, efficiency and knowledge," he said.

Mallett earned a bachelor's degree in forestry and associate degree in land surveying technology from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. In 2013, he was certified as a registered forester by the Arkansas Board of Registration for Foresters, and in 2021, he was certified as an arborist by the International Society of Arboriculture.

Mallett has been an American Tree Farm inspector since 2013. He is the current secretary treasurer of the Arkansas Tree Farm Committee and the co-chair of the Arkansas Tree Farm Communications Committee.

When Mallett is not busy with forestry work, he mows yards as a part of his other business, spends time with his family and volunteers for his church.

-- Will Hehemann is a writer/editor with the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.