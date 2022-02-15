Valentine's Day hectic for florists

Michael Scott said he was trying to get on his wife's good side as he carried a dozen roses to his car.

Michael Gilbert, trying to corral an armful of helium-filled red and pink balloons, one of which said "Key to my heart," said he was hustling to get something for his girlfriend because "someone had let the cat out of the bag" that she had gotten him something.

The two men were part of a busy Monday for florists as they tried to stay ahead of the crush of customers, some of whom had ordered ahead and others who came in in a panic in hopes of finding something for their significant others.

Asked if she'd been busy, Ashton Cash, who was ringing people up at Shepherd Tipton & Hurst, looked away from her computer screen, appearing a bit shell-shocked.

"Yes, sir, it has been," she said. "This is my first year doing this and it's been crazy. Not crazy in a bad way but exciting in a good way."

Cash, who called herself a "floater," said she does a little of everything, helping with bridal preparations, answering the phones and working on floral designs.

Next in line for Cash was Gilbert, who said his girlfriend's birthday was just a few days ago, but that didn't seem to matter on Valentine's Day.

"They won't let you skip one," he said with a big smile.

Outside, Scott, who runs a barbershop and is known as Spike, said getting something for his wife of 20 years was his way of keeping romance in their relationship.

His gift-buying is just getting started, he said. His wife's birthday is in three weeks, and their 21st wedding anniversary is May 27 -- or is it?

"I think it's the 27th, but I always have to get my sister to tell me," he said.

Dotting the "i" on Valentine's is also a way of having his past slip-ups smoothed over, Scott said.

"I gotta get out of the doghouse. Maybe I can do that today," Scott said.

The Society of American Florists website states that there are more floral purchases on Valentine's Day than on any other day of the year, with customers turning to red roses 69% of the time.

Those numbers are exactly what Michael Small, owner of Small Florist and Gifts, said he was seeing as he paused Monday, surrounded by his busy staff.

Asked if they had seen a lot of traffic, several workers broke into laughter.

"You should have been here earlier," one said.

"They were going out the front door five at a time," said another, holding a plate of food that appeared to be an attempt at lunch.

Small said how busy his store was depended on what day of the week Valentine's Day falls on. Last year, it was on a Sunday, and Small said that, because he's closed then, most of the work was handled on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

"But today, everyone's coming in, and it makes it a little difficult sometimes to stay ahead," Small said.

Much of Monday's business, Small said, was in deliveries. Four vans with two people in each van, one to drive and one to take the flowers to the door, were still out making the rounds at midday.

"I like to take care of the deliveries early," he said, "and not have people waiting all day for their flowers."

Asked if business was better this year since covid had receded to some degree, Small said that, actually, covid had had a positive impact on florists.

"A lot of the floral business is done through phone orders," he said, "and with people being home but not being able to visit people in the hospital or nursing homes or get out much, they could still call and order flowers and cheer someone up. I think florists were one of the few businesses that weren't affected by covid, at least we weren't."