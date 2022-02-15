Walmart modifies mask, leave policies for U.S. employees

Walmart Inc. said Friday that it is lifting its mask requirement for most fully vaccinated U.S. employees "effective immediately," and will end its paid covid-19 emergency leave policy next month.

Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, and Dr. John Wig, its chief medical officer, said in a memo to U.S.-based employees that those who work in clinical care settings with direct patient or customer contact, such as health clinics and pharmacies, are required to wear masks.

Unvaccinated workers must wear masks in any Walmart or Sam's Club facility "until further notice," the company said.

Also, as of Feb. 28, the Bentonville-based retailer will no longer require employees to perform daily health screenings. However, those who work in California, New York and Virginia will continue to do so to meet state requirements.

Morris and Wig also said that the company's emergency leave policy, which provides paid leave for absences related to covid-19 in addition to its regular paid-time-off policies, will end on March 31 except where required by state or local ordinances.

Workers who are out on emergency leave on March 31 will continue under the current policy.

Employees diagnosed with covid-19 on or before that date may still apply for leave under the policy. If eligible, the emergency leave will be subject to the terms of the current policy.