Wildlife rehab focus of workshop

SPRINGDALE -- The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a free, one-day workshop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in Springdale for anyone interested in learning about wildlife rehabilitation and the rules concerning rehabilitating native animals.

The workshop is at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center.

"We get a lot of interest from individuals throughout the year about becoming a wildlife rehabilitator," said Dr. Jenn Ballard state wildlife veterinarian for Game and Fish. "We decided this workshop would be a good way to help people learn more about the process of becoming certified. It's also a chance for our current rehabilitators to interact and brush up on new skills.

"Wildlife rehabilitators are independent volunteers who don't receive any pay or compensation for their work, but we can offer them professional assistance and facilitate training to help them fulfill their passion."

Certification from Game and Fish is required to rehabilitate native mammals, reptiles or amphibians in the state. Other species, such as eagles, hawks, waterfowl and songbirds, require special training and certification at the federal level. This workshop will cover which species may be rehabilitated as well as the bigger picture of how wildlife rehabilitation can support conservation in Arkansas.

Registration is limited to the first 50 people who sign up through the Game and Fish event calendar at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/177646. Lunch will be provided by the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation.

"We're really excited to host this workshop and help current and prospective rehabilitators learn more about methods and new techniques to care for these animals while protecting themselves, the public , and the larger populations of wildlife that call Arkansas home" Ballard said.