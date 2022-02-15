Work to shut road in McDougal area

Replacing a bridge over a ditch crossing Arkansas 141 near the Clay County community of McDougal in northeast Arkansas will require closing the highway Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will begin working to remove the bridge and replace it with a corrugated metal pipe culvert south of McDougal and three miles south of U.S. 62 at 8 a.m., weather permitting. The work is expected to also conclude on Wednesday, an agency spokesman said.

Drivers should use alternate routes for travel to their destination, the department said.

About 350 vehicles per day use that section of Arkansas 141, according to the latest agency data.