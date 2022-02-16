12 Senate leaders unite in warning against Russia

WASHINGTON -- Senate leaders issued a bipartisan statement Tuesday signaling solidarity with an independent Ukraine and warning that Russia would pay a "severe price" of sanctions if President Vladimir Putin launched an attack.

The statement from Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and the Democratic chairmen and ranking Republicans of several committees came together in response to the buildup of Russian forces on the border.

The 12 senators declared that they wanted to make sure the U.S.' position was clear to the people of Ukraine and to Putin.

If Putin attacks, then "Russia must be made to pay a severe price," they wrote. "We are prepared to fully support the immediate imposition of strong, robust, and effective sanctions on Russia, as well as tough restrictions and controls on exports to Russia, and we will urge our allies and partners in Europe and around the world to join us."

Senators from both parties have sought to show a unified front from the U.S. as tensions rise on Ukraine's border with Russia. But for now they have shelved sanctions legislation, unable to resolve disagreements over the scope and timing.

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are working to talk Putin away from invading Ukraine, and Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. would continue to give diplomacy "every chance." But he said in his own statement that military action in Ukraine would not be tolerated.

Putin, too, indicated that he would welcome more dialogue, but leaders in Washington remained skeptical.

The Senate is set to recess at the end of the week, and lawmakers wanted a unified response before then.

On Tuesday, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, and other members of the party introduced sanctions legislation aiming to provide support to Ukraine while imposing punishment on Russia for any future aggression.

"While a 'military' invasion has not yet occurred, there are other ways Russia can attack Ukraine that would be debilitating for Ukrainians and European security more generally," Risch said in a statement.

There is broad support in the Senate for imposing sanctions on Russia, but Republicans and Democrats differ on the details. Senators considering their options also have said the White House has its own strategy, signaling they may hold off as the administration pursues its approach.

"We don't want to complicate their lives by restricting their ability to engage in diplomacy with Europe," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., a member of the Foreign Relations Committee. "I think the deeper we got into it, the more complicated and nuanced the balance became."

Some members said that with or without congressional action, Biden's administration has the ability to impose devastating sanctions that would cut across Russia's economy. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said such action from the administration could be quicker than the steps Congress is considering, especially with the House away until the end of the month.

"The administration has all the authorities that it needs under law to level the sanctions that many of us have talked about doing," Rubio said. "I don't want anyone to believe that somehow the U.S. won't be able to respond with sanctions along with our allies if there is an invasion."

Still, senators are eager to act, and they have been considering a resolution backing up their statement. A resolution would not carry the weight of law, but it would nevertheless provide a record of Senate support for Ukraine's independence in the face of Russian aggression. Such a measure, still being drafted, could come together for a vote, senators said.

Late Monday, senators spoke about the strong bipartisan support the Senate has shown for years toward Ukraine. Congress has approved aid and supplies, and many lawmakers have traveled to the country to stand alongside the Ukrainian people and their leaders.

Tensions have mounted in the region as Putin demands assurances from the U.S. and its allies that it won't accept Ukraine into NATO. The U.S. has rejected the idea of making such a pledge.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said Putin's ambitions extend beyond Ukraine, with the Russian president trying to diminish the United States' stature in Europe and erode the long-standing trans-Atlantic alliance.

Shaheen said bipartisan discussions on Ukraine mark "an opportunity to show the rest of the world we are united."