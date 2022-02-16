Crash in Miller County kills motorcyclist, 55, troopers say

A motorcyclist from Magnolia was killed Tuesday afternoon after striking an embankment in Miller County, troopers said.

Scott Wilson, 55, was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson west on U.S. 82 near Miller County 123 when the crash happened just before 3 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

Troopers said the vehicle exited the road to the left and struck an embankment, causing Wilson to be ejected and killing him as a result.

On Monday, a pedestrian from Greenbrier died after being struck by a vehicle earlier in the month, police said.

A 2015 Chevrolet Impala was going south on Skyline Drive on Feb. 5 when 66-year-old Herbert Lee Epperson walked east across the highway outside of any marked crosswalk, according to a preliminary report from Conway police.

Epperson was struck and transported to UAMS Medical Center, according to the report.

Police said he was pronounced dead Monday night.

Authorities described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 54 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.