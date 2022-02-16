7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Family Day is always special, so make it extra-special with Beef and Green Olive Stew (see recipe). Serve the savory dish over your mashed potatoes. Add a spinach salad and crusty rolls on the side. How about strawberry ice cream for dessert?

Plan ahead: Save enough stew for Monday and enough ice cream for Thursday.

MONDAY: Enjoy the leftover stew for an easy meal. For a little variety, serve it over brown rice this time. Add a mixed green salad and whole-grain bread. Enjoy sliced oranges for dessert.

TUESDAY: Tonight's no-meat dinner, Penne Pasta With Caramelized Onions and Chickpeas (see recipe), has lots of flavor and is easy to prepare. Serve it with a lettuce wedge and garlic bread. For dessert, make instant chocolate pudding. Slice a banana and stir it into the pudding for some extra flavor.

Plan ahead: If time permits, make tomorrow's posole tonight because it takes a little longer to prepare.

WEDNESDAY: You won't know you're saving money, because the flavor of Pueblo Posole With Pork and Green Chiles (see recipe) is so rich. Serve it with a romaine salad and cornbread. Strawberries are a light dessert.

THURSDAY: Give yourself a break tonight and serve your favorite rotisserie chicken. Alongside, how about o'brien potatoes (from frozen), a packaged Caesar salad and whole-grain rolls? Scoop some leftover ice cream for dessert.

FRIDAY: Treat the kids to all-beef or turkey hot dogs. Serve the dogs in whole-grain buns. Add baked chips. Alongside, spread peanut butter on celery sticks to munch on. Apple slices are good for dessert.

SATURDAY: Invite your favorite friends for Mustard-Crusted Salmon: Heat oven to 450 degrees. Place 4 (4 to 6 ounces each) salmon filets skin side down on a rimmed, foil-lined baking pan. In a small bowl, mix together 2 to 3 tablespoons coarse-grain mustard and 1 ½ tablespoons maple syrup. Spread over each filet; sprinkle panko breadcrumbs over the mustard mixture. Bake 10 to 12 minutes (according to thickness) or until salmon is opaque in center. Serve with roasted red potatoes, sauteed spinach, a mixed green salad and whole-grain rolls. For dessert, peach sorbet and chocolate wafer cookies are a perfect combo.

Tip: When salmon is done, carefully remove from foil, leaving the skin behind.

THE RECIPES

Beef and Green Olive Stew

¼ cup flour

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 ½ pounds beef stew meat, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 cup chopped onions

1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 cup red wine

1 (14 ½-ounce) can reduced-sodium beef broth

1 (14 ½-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with garlic

¼ cup tomato paste

1 (7-ounce) jar green olives with pimentos, drained

Combine flour, black pepper and cayenne pepper in a medium bowl. Lightly coat beef with flour mixture. Coat bottom of a 4-quart or larger slow cooker with oil; add beef, onions, oregano, fennel, wine, beef broth, tomatoes and tomato paste. Stir until combined. Cook on high 4 to 6 hours, or on low 8 to 10 hours. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Stir in olives and cook for 2 to 3 more minutes; serve.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 296 calories, 25 g protein, 14 g fat, 14 g carbohydrate, 71 mg cholesterol, 809 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

■ ■ ■

Penne Pasta With Caramelized Onions and Chickpeas

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large sweet onion (such as Vidalia), thinly sliced

1 large bunch escarole (endive), torn into pieces

¼ cup golden raisins

8 ounces multigrain penne pasta

1 (15 ½-ounce) can chickpeas, lightly drained

Freshly grated parmesan cheese

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add onion; cook 15 to 20 minutes or until golden. Add escarole and raisins; cook, turning occasionally about 3 minutes or until leaves are tender and stem ends still crunchy.

Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions; drain and return pasta to pot. To escarole mixture, add chickpeas with some liquid. Simmer, stirring occasionally, 3 minutes or until heated through. Serve over pasta. Sprinkle with cheese.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 378 calories, 14 g protein, 6 g fat, 70 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 303 mg sodium and 13 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 4 ½

■ ■ ■

Pueblo Posole With Pork and Green Chiles

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 medium onions, coarsely chopped

5 large cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ teaspoons Mexican or other dried oregano

¾ teaspoon cumin

2 pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1 ½-inch chunks

5 ¼ cups unsalted chicken broth

½ teaspoon coarse salt

2 (15-ounce) cans whole white or yellow hominy, rinsed

1 to 2 (7-ounce) cans chopped green chiles, drained

In a Dutch oven, heat oil 1 minute on medium-high. Add onions, garlic, oregano and cumin; cook, stirring occasionally, 10 to 12 minutes or until softened and lightly browned. Add pork, broth, 1 cup water and salt. Adjust heat so liquid barely ripples; cover and simmer slowly 1 ½ hours, stirring occasionally or until pork is nearly tender. Mix in hominy and chiles and simmer, uncovered, until pork is fork-tender and liquid is reduced slightly, about 30 minutes more. Serve warm.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 356 calories, 34 g protein, 10 g fat, 31 g carbohydrate, 94 mg cholesterol, 1,113 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



