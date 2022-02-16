Arkansas covid-19 death toll up by 44





The downward trend in Arkansas' new coronavirus cases resumed Tuesday as the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus fell for the 15th day in a row.

The state's death toll from the virus, however, rose by 44, the second-largest single-day increase in deaths since a surge in infections from the omicron variant began in late December.

The largest was the 48 deaths reported Saturday.

"We continue to see key metrics like new and active cases and hospitalizations decline," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"Regrettably, we are still seeing a high number of deaths, and over 81% of COVID deaths have been unvaccinated. It's critical we all get vaccinated."

Also Tuesday, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced that it had received a nearly $10 million federal grant to encourage and facilitate vaccinations in the state.

Meanwhile, hundreds of employees at UAMS and other state-run health care providers were due to receive warnings or "counseling" after missing a deadline Monday, set under federal rules, to have received at least one dose of vaccine or have approved or pending requests for religious or medical exemptions.





The increase in deaths Tuesday brought the toll since March 2020 to 10,141.

The average number of deaths reported each day over a rolling seven-day period rose Tuesday to 35, which was above its peak of 33 a day in the summer during a surge powered by the delta variant.

The state's record is the average of 46 a day that were reported the week ending Dec. 22, 2020, just after vaccines started being administered.

Omicron is "going to be more lethal than any of the other surges," Arkansas Health Secretary Jose Romero said Tuesday.

"On an individual basis, the disease was milder than the previous variants, but we had so many more people infected that we just have more deaths, more people being ill and dying from it," Romero said.

Health Department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel said all but three of the deaths reported Tuesday happened within the past month.

Because of delays in reporting, as well as the amount of time it can take for someone to succumb to complications from covid-19 after being infected, health officials have said the number of coronavirus deaths reported each day in Arkansas is likely to remain high for some time even as the state's new case numbers decline.

NEW CASES DOWN

The state's case count rose Tuesday by 1,685. While it was just over twice the size of the daily increase a day earlier, it was smaller by more than 1,200 than the one the previous Tuesday.

After rising a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Tuesday to 1,623, its lowest level since Dec. 28.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 1,727, to 14,552, the first time it had been below 15,000 since Dec. 29.











In another sign of the slowing spread of the virus, Romero said 14.2% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Monday, down from the 14.6% that was initially reported for the week ending Sunday and an all-time high of more than 37% in mid-January.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell Tuesday by 32, to 1,050, its lowest level since Jan. 9.

After rising a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by eight, to 157, its lowest level since Jan. 10.

Already at its lowest level since Jan. 10, the number who were in intensive care fell by 29, to 305, its ninth straight daily decline.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied fell by eight, to 46, as a result of an increase in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

People with covid-19 made up about 26% of all the state's intensive care unit patients Tuesday, down from 28% a day earlier.

FEWER HOSPITALIZED

UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock had 50 covid-19 patients Tuesday, down from 53 a day earlier and a record 99 on Jan. 25, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

She said two of the hospital's covid-19 patients recently died.

The remaining patients Tuesday included 13 who were in intensive care, 12 who were on ventilators and one who was on a heart-lung bypass machine, Taylor said.

She said 18 of the 50 patients had been fully vaccinated.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 18 covid-19 patients Tuesday, the same number as a day earlier but down from an all-time high of 46 on Jan. 19, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

The number of pediatric hospitals' patients who were in intensive care fell from three as of Monday to one, while the number who were on ventilators fell from two to one.

More than half of the patients were at least 5 years old, making them eligible for vaccination, but only three had been fully immunized, DeMillo said.

GRANT AWARDED

The $9.9 million grant to UAMS was part of $66.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced last week would go to eight organizations to encourage vaccinations in 38 states and the District of Columbia.

Pearl McElfish, director of UAMS' office of community health and outreach, said UAMS will use the money to support at least 120 community health workers, most of whom will be employed by partner organizations, to educate people about the vaccines, provide transportation and help overcome other logistical barriers.

The money will also go toward setting up "mobile vaccine events" at churches, apartment complexes and other locations, she said.

"We feel like it's critical to go to where people are and make it as easy as possible," she said.

She said the grant will also pay for advertising on television, in print and on social media platforms aimed at promoting the vaccines.

UAMS has just 10 months to spend the money, she said.

"We hope to do as much as we can to be launched in the next month," McElfish said. "There's a very short timeline for this."

VACCINE MANDATE

Under rules issued by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Monday was the deadline for employees at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities in Arkansas and 23 other states to have at least one vaccine dose or have a pending or approved request for a religious or medical exemption.

Those states had challenged the requirement in federal court, but the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the mandate on Jan. 13 and lifted temporary orders that had blocked its enforcement.

Some hospitals in Arkansas had already implemented vaccine requirements for their employees. Act 977, signed by Hutchinson in April, prohibited state-run health care facilities from implementing such requirements without the approval of the Arkansas Legislative Council.

The council signed off on the requirements for the state-run health care providers, including UAMS, last month after the Supreme Court's ruling.

Taylor said UAMS' requirement applies to about 15,000 people, including employees, students and contractors.

She said 84% of the people subject to the mandate were fully vaccinated, 3.6% were partially vaccinated and 8% had received religious or medical exemptions.

That adds up to a compliance rate of almost 96%, up from 89% who were in compliance as of Friday.

"We're pretty pleased with that," Taylor said.

She said UAMS was contacting students who weren't in compliance and issuing warnings to employees.

Employees who continue to be out of compliance with the policy will be placed on unpaid leave on March 15, which is the deadline to be fully vaccinated or request exemptions, then will fired on April 15.

Students who are non-compliant will be suspended on March 15 and dismissed on April 15, she said.

Baptist Health spokeswoman Cara Wade said 8,718 of the health system's 11,000 employees were subject to the federal vaccine rule.

She said 94% of the employees were in compliance as of Monday, and about 5% of those had pending or approved exemptions.

"The nature and scope of accommodations made for exempt employees may include masking, testing, and other measures, but that will be determined individually based on job duties and location," Wade said in an email.

She said the health system, which has 11 hospitals in Arkansas, hadn't terminated any employees for noncompliance.

"Initial options for [those not in compliance] include placing them on leave or duties not subject to the mandate, if available," Wade said.

"We are also continuing to communicate with our staff to validate their vaccination status."

STATE CENTERS

About 91% of the 1,739 employees at the state's five human development centers, which house people with severe developmental disabilities, met the Monday deadline to have at least one dose or request an exemption, according to data provided by the Department of Human Services on Tuesday.

The percentage of employees who had received at least one dose ranged from 74.5% at the Conway Human Development Center, where an additional 15.7% of employees had received exemptions, to 94% at the Jonesboro Human Development Center, where less than 1% had received exemptions.

At the Conway center, the percentage who had received at least one dose was lower than the statewide rate for adults, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed at 76.9% as of Tuesday.

The 64.4% of employees at the center who were fully vaccinated, however, was slightly above the statewide rate of 63% for adults.

For employees at the centers and other department facilities who are not in compliance with the vaccine requirement, the "first step is counseling the employee to see why no exemption was submitted and no first shot received," department spokesman Gavin Lesnick said in an email.

Employees who receive exemptions "must be fitted with a special N95 mask and undergo weekly testing at the facility," Lesnick said.

He noted that the department has not declined any exemption requests.

He said the department "cannot advise" why so many employees at the Conway center have requested exemptions "except to note that it is the largest of the Human Development Centers."

Among other department facilities, the compliance rate was 86.2% at the Arkansas Health Center, a psychiatric nursing home in Benton where 80.8% of employees had received at least one dose and 95% at the Arkansas State Hospital in Little Rock where 93% of employees had received at least one dose.

Surveyors at the department's Office of Long Term Care who enter health care facilities are also subject to the requirement.

Of those 34 employees, only 65% were fully vaccinated, and none were partially vaccinated. An additional 15% had an approved exemption.

At the state's veterans homes in North Little Rock and Fayetteville, 92% of employees have received at least one vaccine dose, and an additional 6.29% have requested religious or medical exemptions, state Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman Sue Harper said Tuesday.

She said Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rules require unvaccinated employees at the homes to be tested twice a week.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 229, Tuesday, followed by Washington County with 117 and Benton County with 102.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 809,396.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew Tuesday by 196, to 35,092.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on ventilators rose by 14, to 3,573.

VACCINATIONS UP

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 3,846, which was larger by 559 than the daily increase a week earlier.

Booster shots made up about 32% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 1,268, which was larger by 128 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

After falling a day earlier, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose Tuesday to 2,839, up from an average of 2,620 a day a week earlier but still down from more than 12,000 a day in early December.

The average for first doses rose to 903.

According to the CDC, the percentage of Arkansans of all ages who had received at least one dose remained Tuesday at 65.4%, and the percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 53.2%.

The percentage of fully vaccinated Arkansans who had received booster doses remained at 37.2%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it was roughly tied with Tennessee for 45th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama.

Nationally, 76% of people had received at least one dose as of Tuesday, and 64.5% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 43% had received booster doses.



