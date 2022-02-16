Arkansas' daily covid death toll hits new 1-year high

Arkansas' death toll from the coronavirus rose Wednesday by 49 — the largest single-day increase in more than a year, exceeding the 48 deaths reported Saturday.

The surge driven by the omicron variant of covid-19 has raised the state's official virus death toll since March 2020 to 10,190. The last time the state reported more virus deaths in a single day was Jan. 27, 2021, when 52 covid-19 deaths were reported.

The state's record for a single-day increase is the 66 deaths that were reported on Dec. 29, 2020. During the summer 2021 surge driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus, the largest one-day increase was the 45 deaths reported on Aug. 24.

The average number of deaths reported each day over a rolling seven-day period, already above the peak it reached during the delta surge, rose Wednesday to about 37.57, the highest average since Jan. 30, 2021. That number represents 263 covid deaths over a seven-day period, or an average of one covid death every 39 minutes.

Because of delays in reporting, as well as the amount of time it can take for someone to succumb to complications from covid-19 after being infected, health officials have said that the number of coronavirus deaths reported each day in Arkansas is likely to remain high for some time even as the state’s new case numbers decline.

That decline continued on Wednesday. The state's total count of covid cases rose by 1,124, an increase that was smaller by 561 than the one the day before and less than half the size of the increase the previous Wednesday.

Covid hospitalizations fell for the 16th consecutive day. The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell Wednesday by 46, to 1,004, its lowest level since Jan. 8.

Already at its lowest level since the week ending Dec. 28, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Wednesday to 1,450.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 1,586, to 12,966, the first time it had been below 13,000 since Dec. 28.

At its lowest level since Jan. 10, the the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by two, to 155, its second straight daily decline.

The number of covid patients who were in intensive care fell by 10, to 295. It was the 10th consecutive daily decline, and the first time the number had been below 300 since Jan. 9.

After reaching an all-time high of 1,819 on Jan. 26, the total number of covid-19 patients in the state’s hospitals has fallen every day except one.

Since Feb. 8, it has been below its previous peaks of 1,371 in January 2021 and 1,459 last summer during the delta surge.

During the recent omicron wave, the high for the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators was 250 on Jan. 31. That was below its peaks of 268 in January 2021 and 388 in August.

The number in intensive care reached a high during the omicron surge of 515 on Jan. 25. That was above its peak of 458 last winter, but below its all-time high of 558 in August.

