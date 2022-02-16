Arkansas Democratic legislative leaders decline comment on colleague's candidacy

WASHINGTON -- Top Democrats in the Arkansas General Assembly won't say whether they think state Rep. Monte Hodges should drop his congressional run after the lawmaker recently divulged he was accused of child molestation about two decades ago.

Hodges, who was the subject of a Blytheville Police Department investigation in 2003, was accused of molesting a young boy, according to an investigative file obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Hodges, a Democrat from Blytheville, was a friend of the child's family, according to the police file.

A prosecutor declined to charge Hodges and the state lawmaker says he was falsely accused.

Hodges is pledging to move forward with a campaign for Arkansas' 1st Congressional District against the advice from the head of the Democratic Party of Arkansas.

Meanwhile, top Democrats in the state Legislature are not weighing in on whether they think Hodges should bow out.

House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough of Little Rock on Monday said the matter is a decision for Hodges and his family.

McCullough did not comment on whether she would prefer Hodges to drop out of the congressional race.

"I don't know if I can speak for everybody," she said when asked how other Democrats in the state Legislature feel about the topic.

"Everybody's got different relationships and known each other longer and all those kinds of things," she said. "So I think it's hard for me to speak for anybody else on those kind of personal-type issues."

Senate Minority Leader Keith Ingram of West Memphis declined to comment on whether Hodges should drop out of the race. Ingram said he's not familiar enough with the details of the situation.

When the child molestation allegation surfaced about two decades ago, Hodges' attorney penned a letter to the alleged victim's mother that suggested the accusation opened her up to a possible defamation lawsuit. Hodges says he does not know if the letter was sent to the woman. Efforts by the Democrat-Gazette to contact the mother were unsuccessful.

The letter is part of an investigative file from the time of the allegation. The Democrat-Gazette obtained the documents after Hodges informed the paper about the past allegation.

In the drafted letter, Hodges' attorney demanded the mother stop making the accusation. The attorney also brought up the mother's immigration status in the letter, saying the woman was not in the country legally. The letter also stated that she was not legally employed. The letter offered no evidence to support those statements.

"The fact that you have already told at least two people constitutes adequate action on your part for a defamation of character lawsuit against you, but based on the fact that you are not legally employed and further are not legally in the United States, I doubt seriously that a lawsuit would do much good," the letter read.

The drafted letter, which was dated Jan. 9, 2003, said the woman had been "spreading a story" about Hodges and "the purpose of this letter is to demand that you stop making these false accusations immediately," the letter read.

The letter was dated after the Blytheville police investigation was underway.

The file reveals new details into the circumstances surrounding the child molestation allegation against Hodges.

The boy was 4 years old during the investigation and Hodges was a friend of the child's family, according to the police file.

The mother had Hodges' name on a list of people who could pick up the child from school, according to the investigative file.

But the woman said that one day in December 2002, Hodges picked up the boy without her permission, according to the investigative file. Days later, during a Christmas Day visit to Hodges' residence, the boy clung to his mother and shied away from the man, the mother told police.

On Dec. 27, 2002, the boy was taken to a medical check-up, according to the police file.

The next month, the boy went to a sexual assault resource center for an evaluation, according to the investigative file. The findings were inconclusive, according to the police documents.

A prosecutor declined to charge Hodges. The prosecutor cited the child's age and said the boy was the only witness.

Hodges, in an interview last week, said he would have never picked up the mother's child or anybody else's child without their consent. As for the child's behavior on Christmas Day, Hodges said the boy was clinging to his mother all the time.

In a separate interview earlier this month, he called the mother of the alleged victim "poor" and "desperate." He implied the woman had an ulterior motive.

"I would have never guessed in a million years that she would have pulled this stunt. But like I said, when you're desperate for money ...," he said.

Even before he brought attention to the past child molestation allegation, Hodges faced an uphill battle in winning the district.

The incumbent, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, a Republican from Jonesboro, ran unopposed in the 2020 general election and beat Democrats by wide margins in previous elections.

Democrats have not won the seat in more than a decade.

The district holds a Partisan Voter Index score of R+21, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. That means the area voted an average of 21 points more Republican in the past two presidential elections compared with the U.S. overall.

"I explained to Rep. Hodges that I believed he should exit the race before the filing period begins," said Grant Tennille, chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, in a statement this month.

Tennille, in an interview Tuesday, said he is not taking a position on Hodges' guilt or innocence. Instead, he said he thinks the past allegation would be too much of a distraction for Hodges' candidacy.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Herzog of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.