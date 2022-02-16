Arkansas inmate found hanged in cell, officials say

A 32-year-old inmate was found dead hanging in his cell Sunday at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Kiari Riggins was found in his locked single-man cell by staffers Sunday afternoon, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. after medical workers were unable to detect a pulse.

Riggins was serving a 40-year sentence out of Pulaski County for rape.

The Arkansas State Police was notified of Riggins' death and will investigate, the release said. The Department of Corrections will conduct an internal investigation.

The East Arkansas Regional Unit has an inmate capacity of 1,624, according to the department's website.