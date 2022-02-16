Arkansas public defenders, strained by rising caseloads, won't see significant funding help under proposal advanced by lawmakers

State lawmakers advanced a proposal on Tuesday without a significant increase in funding for Arkansas' public defenders, who are facing caseloads that exceed ethical levels.

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday endorsed a bill that would grant slightly more spending authority to the Arkansas Public Defender Commission's trial public defender office and state operations. The bill would fund no new positions in the next fiscal year.

The committee's action came weeks after managing public defenders around the state informed the commission that their attorneys were seeing excessive caseloads exacerbated by court delays during the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to questions, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tuesday statement the state may be able to address the pileup of cases in Arkansas courts using federal covid aid.

Determining the nature of the backlog remains a priority for officials, the Republican governor said. Court officials across Arkansas have said that the pandemic has created backlogs in court dockets, but they said that public defenders were overworked long before the arrival of covid-19.

"We need to understand the scope of the challenge and how much of the excess work load is temporary versus long term," Hutchinson said.

The governor noted that the Legislature was also "examining other potential solutions."

During the Tuesday committee meeting, Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, asked whether the Public Defender Commission is seeking an increase in its budget.

Kevin Anderson, an assistant director for the Bureau of Legislative Research, said the commission didn't ask for more positions or additional spending authority for operations beyond increased spending for salaries and benefits for their employees in the way that other state agencies have requested.

After the committee meeting, co-chairmen Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, and Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, said in interviews they had not been contacted about the need for additional state support for public defenders.

"I have not received a phone call. Nobody has come talk to me," Jean said.

Dismang said that "if there is a plan and a direction that we need to take and move towards, I don't think it is up to us and we wouldn't know exactly what that would look like."

"If they bring it, we would be happy to consider it," he said. "We have gone through pre-budget [hearings] and there was not a plan presented then. Here we are right now. I have not had anyone reach out to me from any agency."

In Pulaski and Washington counties, public defenders have seen caseloads almost quadruple from levels that already exceeded national guidelines before the pandemic. Concerned about their abilities to meet the constitutional rights of their clients to adequate counsel, Pulaski County public defenders have announced plans to refuse additional assignments if caseloads don't return to ethical levels by March 1.

The commission has traditionally made budget requests during the Legislature's biennial regular sessions, according to Executive Director Gregg Parrish. While it may be possible for the commission to seek funds during the fiscal session, Parrish said recently he had never done so and wouldn't attempt it unless directed by the governor's office.

Parrish couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday. He said last month that the problem extends beyond Northwest and Central Arkansas.

"It's completely across the state," Parrish said on Jan. 27. "There are small pockets across the state where things are better than other parts but they're still bad."

Under SB27, the Public Defender Commission's appropriation would include $26,650,664 in spending authority, and a maximum of 258 employees for the trial public defender office in fiscal 2023 that starts July 1, and $3,135,034 in spending authority and a maximum of 20 employees for state operations. The bill must next pass both chambers of the General Assembly.

Under Act 1007 of 2021, the commission's appropriation includes $26,628,008 in spending authority and a maximum of 258 employees for the trial public defender office, and $3,132,449 in spending authority and a maximum of 20 employees for state operations in fiscal 2022 that ends June 30.