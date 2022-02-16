Arkansas Senate members reject introduction of abortion legislation during fiscal session





Two bids to allow the Arkansas General Assembly to consider legislation coupling a Texas-style cause of action with a ban on abortion except to save the life of the mother failed Tuesday afternoon in the Arkansas Senate.

A two-thirds vote of the 35-member Arkansas Senate and 100-member Arkansas House of Representatives is required to allow the introduction of non-appropriation bills in a fiscal session, which started Monday. The General Assembly convenes in fiscal sessions in even-numbered years and in regular sessions in odd-numbered years.

Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, urged senators to approve his Senate Resolutions 14 and 15 to allow him to introduce the Arkansas Human Heartbeat and Human Life Civil Justice Act.

But both resolutions failed to get the required 24 votes in the Arkansas Senate to clear the way for the filing of the bills.

With three senators not voting, two senators excused and a senator voting present, the Senate's 12-16 votes on Senate Resolutions 14 and 15 fell a dozen short of the 24 votes required for approval. One of the Senate seats is vacant.

Twelve Republican senators voted for the resolutions, while nine Republican senators, six Democratic senators and independent Sen. Jim Hendren of Sulphur Springs voted against the resolutions.





Since Texas passed a law banning abortions after six weeks that allows private citizens to enforce it through lawsuits, a contingent of Republican state lawmakers, led by Sen. Jason Rapert of Conway, have advocated for the passage of a Texas-style civil cause of action provision in Arkansas coupled with a ban on abortions except to save the life of the mother.

Act 309 of 2021, sponsored by Rapert, bans all abortions in the state except those performed to save the life of the mother. But a federal judge has enjoined the law.

Afterward, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said "Today, the Legislature took action that is the best approach to this issue.

"I have been consistently pro-life and I look at every decision on pending legislation as to what is in the best long-term interests of the pro-life cause," the Republican governor said in a written statement.

"I have consulted with leaders in the pro-life movement and the consensus is that we need to wait upon a Supreme Court decision on the Mississippi case," Hutchinson said.

Stubblefield told senators the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling on a Mississippi abortion law in June, and no one knows what the high court will decide. The Mississippi abortion law bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy

"This is the only abortion bill in the United States that will save lives right now," he maintained.

If the U.S. Supreme Court doesn't overturn its landmark ruling in Roe vs. Wade, Stubblefield said his legislation, if enacted, would save up to 800 babies in Arkansas between now and the time when the Supreme Court rules on Roe vs. Wade.

He said his legislation would immediately ban abortion in Arkansas regardless of the U.S Supreme Court's ruling on the Mississippi abortion law.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, and Hendren, who served as the Senate president pro tempore from 2019-21, both voted against Stubblefield's resolutions to allow the introduction of the anti-abortion legislation.

Hickey told reporters that "whenever I campaigned, time and time and time again, ... I have always said that I was pro-life with the exception of rape, incest and life of the mother.

"I have always held true to that because it is just the way I feel," he said

Hickey said he worried about the implications of the civil cause of action under the legislation.

Hendren said he is deeply concerned that the people, who have been leading the pro-life fight for decades, are now opposed to the anti-abortion legislation.

It is more appropriate to consider that type of substantive legislation in a regular session rather than a fiscal session, he said.

Asked why Stubblefield's resolutions failed to clear the Senate, Hendren said most legislators agree that abortion is a very serious issue that many people like him have worked decades on and the anti-abortion legislation shouldn't be thrown into the middle of a fiscal session.

Afterward, Rapert told reporters that "What I would ask and hope is that the people of Arkansas, if they want to see Arkansas stand up like Texas and save lives, they need to call right now to the Arkansas Legislature, contact every senator and every representative and the governor and tell them to stand up for life.

"It is really disappointing to see when we have a tool that is working that they simply refuse to take that up," he said.

Noting that Stubblefield is the sponsor of Senate Resolutions 14 and 15, Rapert said he's pushing for the General Assembly to introduce the legislation coupling a Texas-style cause of action with a ban on abortion except to save the life of the mother in order to save the lives of babies, not to boost his campaign for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

"It is hypocritical and ludicrous for people to claim that [he is promoting the anti-abortion legislation to benefit his lieutenant governor campaign] because every single senator here is up for election due to redistricting," Rapert said.

"I am sad about finding out that the attorney general's staff was working with opponents of this bill, and I think that's pretty interesting that she would allow her staff to go forward and give counsel on these bills," he said. "I am very disappointed in that. It is hard to go around claiming you are the most pro-life attorney general in the country and then have your staff working against the Texas bill that is saving lives and has been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court."

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Rapert are two of the five announced Republican candidates for lieutenant governor in this year's election. The filing period begins at noon Tuesday and ends at noon March 1. The primary election is May 24.

In response to Rapert's charges, Rutledge said Tuesday in a written statement that "Arkansas was recently named the most pro-life state in the union for the second year in a row as a result of my office's legal defense of our pro-life laws.

"I am optimistic that we will continue these collaborative efforts in preparation for the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade so that we can effectively eliminate abortions in the Natural State, empower mothers, and protect precious unborn children," she said.

"Political posturing by any one member of the Legislature should not overshadow or inhibit the incredible work of actual state leaders."

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, said in an interview that the solicitor general and several members of the attorney general's office attended a House Republican Caucus meeting midday Tuesday. Bentley said the solicitor general suggested that lawmakers not go forward with the proposed anti-abortion bills.

In response, Rutledge spokeswoman Amanda Priest said in a written statement that "The Attorney General's Office regularly advises our clients on extremely complex legal issues and lays out potential actions and strategies.

"The Attorney General has always vigorously defended -- and will always vigorously defend -- Arkansas's prolife legislation."

Priest added later in a telephone interview that the office can't disclose whether there was a meeting or what advice was given because of attorney-client privilege.

Rapert said he plans to ask the Senate at some point to vote on his Senate Resolutions 12 and 13, which mirror Stubblefield's Senate Resolutions 14 and 15.

Tuesday's action in the Arkansas Senate came a day after two efforts to allow the Arkansas General Assembly to consider coupling a Texas-style civil cause of action with a near total abortion ban died in the House Rules Committee.

Two House members, Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, and Bentley introduced resolutions that would have authorized lawmakers to introduce the Arkansas Human Heartbeat and Human Life Civil Justice Act. The resolutions failed to get a motion Monday from any member of the House Rules Committee to send them to the House floor.

Payton and Bentley said Tuesday that they hadn't yet decided whether to pursue extracting their resolutions from the House Rules Committee.

Jerry Cox, president of the conservative Arkansas Family Council, told the House Rules Committee that he believed the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling by the summer and that he didn't want to jeopardize decades of work toward ending abortion by passing a law that a judge could interpret as conflicting with past abortion legislation. He said the likelihood of any anti-abortion bill Arkansas passes right now actually stopping abortions would be next to zero.

"I'm afraid if we do any more abortion legislation at this time you run the risk of upending the good laws that you've already passed, and I know that's not your intent," he said. "I think patience and prudence would be the wise course at this time."

But Jonathan Mitchell, an attorney who developed the Texas law that Arkansas legislators aim to emulate, called Cox's arguments against passing such a bill "specious" and "ill-informed" in a Monday letter to Sen. Rapert. He said there was no risk that the bill would weaken or interfere with previously enacted abortion restrictions, and that the Texas Heartbeat Act has already prevented "countless" abortions in the five months it has been in effect.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Herzog of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.









Gallery: Legislature in session







